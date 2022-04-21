Common Indian foods don't always get credited as they should! Simple, nourishing, and light, classic meals like dal-chawal and khichdi can do wonders when you are trying to stay full while also maintaining a balance. In fact, khichdi is a dish that we have seen many Bollywood divas depend on when the need arises. The most recent one to proclaim their love for khichdi was superstar Malika Arora. The actor was missing from social media till a few days back because of an unfortunate accident that she had suffered. However, Malaika is back in action now and has shared with us the meal that helps her heal!





The classic combo that Malaika Arora trusts is none other than the khichdi-papad combo, along with some lip-smacking mirchi ka aachar on the side. She captioned the image 'Heal meal' and tagged her friend Mallika Bhat on the picture. Take a look:

Malaika thanked her friend for the 'heal meal'.

Being a true blue mallu, Malaika has always taken pride in her roots and flaunted every south-Indian meal that she enjoys on her Instagram profile. A couple of days ago the actor was treated to a lavish Keralite platter by her friends. She had shared pictures thanking them while also confirming that she is 'Truly a mallu'. The Kerala-style meal included a variety of traditional dishes such as Koottukari, Aviyal, Rasam, Pachadi, Thoran, sambar, rice, and appalam among others. Take a look at it here:

Malaika was recently pampered with Kerala style food.

The desi meal saga continued as Malaika posted more pictures from her lunch series. For instance, the last meal that Malaika enjoyed was a winner in her eyes and ours too! It was the quintessential summer meal of curd rice that was tempered with dry red chillies, green chillies, peanuts, rai, urad dal and curry leaves! In the story, she wrote, "Curd rice for the win." Read more about it here.





We wish Malaika a speedy recovery! Meanwhile, do let us know which classic food combo enjoyed by Malaika will you be trying next? For us, it's definitely the cooling curd rice.