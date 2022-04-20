If you are someone who mostly stays busy or are stuck in all kinds of work, then we are sure that eating out or ordering in is your saviour. While it may seem easy to quickly order something and fulfil your hunger, it might not be healthy in the long run. Plus, after days of ordering, you find yourself craving something comforting and homemade. And when that happens, we always resort to our most beloved and wholesome dishes. Recently, Malaika Arora too was seen relishing some yummy South Indian comfort food! Malaika often shares her various indulgences with her 15 million fans and followers on social media. As she devours and shares her culinary adventures, we have learned that the actress often finds comfort in South Indian food. Her recent indulgence is just a proof of that.





As she took to Instagram to share about her yummy lunch, we could spot a delicious bowl of curd rice. This dish was tempered with dry red chillies, green chillies, peanuts, rai, urad dal and curry leaves! In the story, she wrote, "Curd rice for the win." Take a look at it here:

This curd rice bowl looks pretty wholesome, right?! Well, if just looking at this comforting bowl makes you crave for some, then let us tell you that this recipe is as easy as anything can be. Plus, making curd rice in summer is also beneficial as it uses curd and light flavours. It helps to keep your stomach light and fulfils your hunger! So, if you also want to make the same bowl as Malaika's, here we have just the recipe you need. Check it out below:

Curd Rice Recipe: Here's How To Make Curd Rice





Mix together yoghurt, coriander leaves, ginger, green chillies, rice and salt. Heat oil and add mustard seeds. When they start crackling, add the dals and saute until golden. Add curry leaves, red chillies and asafoetida. Pour the tempering on the rice and serve cold.





For the full recipe of curd rice, click here.





Make this delicious delicacy today, and let us know how it turned out for you!