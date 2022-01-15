Malaika Arora is one of the most health-conscious Bollywood celebrities we can come across. The fitness enthusiast takes care of her body with rigorous sessions of workouts and yoga. But that's not all. The model and actress mindfully takes care of her diet to stay healthy from within. Malaika is a person who loves to indulge in snacks and desserts. But she balances her cravings with healthy foods. How? Well, she makes simple choices like opting for seasonal produces like til or sesame seeds. The actress has posted a photo of til chikki. That's definitely giving us major health goals apart from making us drool.





Malaika Arora shared a photo of pieces of til chikki on Instagram Stories. What's more interesting? These delicacies were homemade, which makes them healthier. In her story she wrote "#tilchikki #homemade" Take a look at it here:

Til chikki is a crunchy snack made with sesame seeds and sugar. First, sugar is cooked into a sticky syrup. Then, sesame is poured and stirred into it. After pouring the mixture into a flat vessel, it cools down and forms thin sheets of relishable sweet delicacies. Brittle and sweet, these delicacies can be relished to satisfy mid-meal cravings. These are also good foods to satiate your sweet cravings.

Sesame seeds are oil-rich seeds that are rich in fibre, which can help improve digestive health. These seeds are also rich in protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They also contain lignans and phytosterols, which are plant compounds that help to regulate cholesterol. Antioxidants in sesame seeds help fight infections. These oilseeds are also known to improve oral health. That's because of the antibacterial activity of sesame.