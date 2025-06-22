Summer in India arrives with a roar. It sweeps in bright, blazing and bold. But it brings along a sweet consolation - the mango. Rightly hailed as the 'king of fruits', mango finds its way into almost every meal during the season. So, it is no exaggeration to say that mangoes in India are an emotion. Now imagine this - the flavour of mango, folded into the comforting warmth of a paratha. Sounds indulgent? Or does it sound like one of those quirky food experiments? We were sceptical too, but it won our hearts. And we think it will win your heart too.





Paratha - The Ultimate Indian Comfort Food

Paratha has always been a canvas for creativity. Some like it plain, while others stuff it with aloo, methi, gobhi, paneer, gud or even leftover dal and sabzi. It is the kind of food that feels like home on a plate. So, we thought, why not bring the best of both worlds - the juiciness of mangoes and the soulfulness of parathas - together?

Depending on how you make it, mango paratha can be gently sweet and fruity, or spiced up for a tangy kick. Either way, it captures the essence of summer in every bite.





Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Mango Paratha | Step-By-Step Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup atta

Half cup thick pulp of semi-ripe mango

A pinch of turmeric

Half teaspoon red chilli powder

Half teaspoon roasted jeera powder

Salt to taste

Finely chopped green chillies or dhania (optional)

Method:

Knead the flour with mango pulp and spices into a soft dough. Let the dough rest for 10-15 minutes. Roll it into parathas and roast them on a hot tawa with a drizzle of ghee or oil. Serve hot with curd, mango pickle or even a spicy garlic chutney for contrast.

Pro Tips For Perfect Mango Parathas:

Use fresh mango pulp, not canned, for better aroma and colour.

If using fibrous mangoes, strain the pulp for a smooth texture.

For extra richness, add a spoonful of cream or milk powder to the dough.

Resting the dough makes it easier to roll and gives the paratha a softer finish.

Photo Credit: iStock (Representative Image)

Why Mango Paratha Just Works

It may sound offbeat, but mango paratha is rooted in Indian kitchen wisdom of using seasonal ingredients to elevate everyday food. Just like aamras with puri in the West, mango rice in the South, or mango chutneys in the East, this dish is a tribute to the versatility of mangoes.





So, the next time your fruit basket overflows with mangoes, and the summer heat slows you down, roll out a few mango parathas, eat them slowly and let them melt into the season. You might just discover a new favourite.