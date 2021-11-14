Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta and her food posts are popular on Instagram. If you follow her, you would know that Masaba is a bonafide foodie. The Masaba Masaba actress keeps us updated with her kitchen and culinary adventures every now and then. Over the weekend, Masaba indulged in a sweet treat. She shared a photo of delicious doughnuts on Instagram Stories. Masaba relished dark chocolate and hazelnut doughnuts and thanked celebrity chef Pooja Dhingra for the same. The chocolate-glazed doughnuts looked very tempting. Masaba captioned the Stories, “Thank you my sugar fairy”, and added red heart emojis.

She eats this sweet delight.

At times, Masaba Gupta chooses homemade simple food over heavy meals. Recently, she relished some lip-smacking sabudana khichdi for breakfast. She shared a picture of the snack and captioned it, “Best breakfast”, with a yellow heart emoji. Generally, sabudana is savoured while you are fasting but many of us even have it on regular days as well. Read more about it here.

Masaba Gupta celebrated her birthday a few days ago and relished a variety of mouth-watering sweet dishes to mark the occasion. This time, too, Pooja Dhingra treated her to some delectable cakes. She shared images of two cakes — a chocolate cake decorated with pink macaroons, chocolate bars and cake toppers, and a strawberry cake garnished with slices of the fruit on top. Masaba thanked Pooja by calling her “My angel”. Pooja, too, shared a message on Instagram Stories and wrote, “For nearly a decade now, the first strawberry cake of the season is for Masu's birthday.” Masaba also received a treat of crunchy baked cookies from another friend Samyukta Nair. The perfectly baked cookies also had nuts and jam. Click here to read more about it.





What do you think of Masaba Gupta's food posts? Relatable, aren't they?