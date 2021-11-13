As a celebrity who wears many creative hats, Masaba has a loyal fan base, who hang on to everything she has to say and her takes on food are a hit with her Instafam. The fashion designer-actress, who is known for her love for simple food, began her Saturday on a healthy note with a bowl of sabudana khichdi. Sharing a photo of the dish, she wrote, “Best breakfast,” and also added a yellow heart emoji. See the image here:

Sabudana is a popular pick for foodies, who are looking for something healthy and yummy to eat. It is a versatile ingredient that can be consumed in more ways than one. For instance, you can make a fusion dish by adding quinoa and sabudana together to a yummy kesari bath. Or you can have it as an evening snack in the form of a bonda. Don't forget to pair it with some yummy mint chutney. Else, you can also use sabudana as an accompaniment to your main dish by consuming it in the form of a papad.





Masaba Gupta swears by healthy, home-cooked food and who better to ask for yummy food from than her mother, actress Neena Gupta. Masaba Gupta recently revealed that she follows her mother's semolina appe. On her Instagram Stories, Neena Gupta wrote, “If you want to eat healthy, call your mom. It will be yummy, genuinely good for you and inexpensive.” Naming the south Indian breakfast dish, Masaba Gupta added, “Breakfast Semolina appe - courtesy, Neena Gupta.” Read about it here.





And often, Masaba Gupta also allows us to take a look at what she is eating along with the ingredients that go into making the dish. On one such occasion, Masaba shared a photo of a delicious wrap that she was eating and stated that it is made of spinach, flaxseeds, and chia seeds, stuffed with succulent chicken, crunchy and fresh lettuce. Also, don't forget a lot of spicy hot sauce.





Even when Masaba Gupta indulges in treats, she keeps it simple. Once Masaba was seen digging into some traditional Kerala sadya, which included dishes such as avial, ragi nool pittu (ragi flour string hoppers), and raw mango vegetable curry served on a banana leaf. “One of the many weekend meals. But this one takes the cake,” she said sharing a photo. Check it out here.





Masaba Gupta's home menu is the best we have seen so far and we can't wait to steal recipes from the powerhouse performer.