Designer-actor Masaba Gupta often shares snippets from her inspiring fitness journey. The actor is an open advocate of eating healthy and homemade and can often be found resorting back to basic Indian foods to keep her diet goals in check. A true-blue Mumbai gal, Masaba, has a strong liking for Mumbai based snacks and dishes like the millions of others who live in the city. And, Masaba's most recent Instagram post reveals how she combines her love for Indian and contemporary food items in her deliciously sweet and savoury breakfast. The 'Masaba-Masaba' actor has put up a video showing her favourite "breakfast bursting with flavour" as she likes to call it.





The dish in question here is a spicy and sweet 'honey drip spicy pav' which Masaba Gupta prepares with oatmeal pav, avocados, lettuce and some interesting seasonings like pink salt, hot honey and garlic powder. Masaba captioned the video as "Ok I love my pav and I love it more with something crunchy, sweet and spicy. Buttered Oatmeal Pao + Avocados + lettuce + Himalayan pink salt & garlic powder + Hot Honey." She further added, "My honey drip spicy pav packs a punch for when I want breakfast bursting with flavour & it's super quick!". Here is the recipe video:

It seems that both Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta are fans of Maharashtrian cuisine and love adding a customised twist to the classic dishes. Most recently, celebrated actor Neena Gupta had shared a recipe video making missal pav, which is a beloved Marathi dish. However, what Neena Gupta did differently was that she made it healthier by adding sprouts and changing some other ingredients from the recipe. Watch the recipe video here:

What are some healthy twists that you like adding to your dishes? Let us know in the comments below.