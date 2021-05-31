Fashion designer-actress Masaba Gupta has always been a master of multitasking. Masaba, who is known for her unique design sensibilities as well as her acting chops, also tried her hand at modelling, earlier this year. She turned muse for designer Sabyasachi Mukherji and while she looked stunning, it was her amazing physical transformation that made heads turn. The 32-year-old has always been vocal about her passion for food and said in numerous posts that she had, with time, developed a healthy and wholesome diet and exercise routine. She also likes to keep fans informed about her food choices on her social media feed, inspiring them to switch to healthier options.





On Sunday, the Masaba Masaba star did exactly this by giving her fans a simple and effective tip on switching to healthy food. On her Instagram Stories, Masaba shared a photo of a plate of the south India dish, semolina appe. Along with it, she wrote, “If you want to eat healthy, call your mom. It will be yummy, genuinely good for you and inexpensive.” She further added, “Breakfast Semolina appe - courtesy, Neena Gupta,” and tagged her mother. Take a look at her story:

(Also Read: Neena Gupta Makes Yummy South Indian Snack At Home. Can You Guess?)

Recently, the designer also shared details of what she eats in a day, following requests from her followers. In a series of Instagram Stories, Masaba said that she has been making mindful and healthy food choices due to her Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) diagnosis. She has been quite vocal about her struggle with the disease and said that she has been maintaining this lifestyle in order to keep the condition in check. Masaba Gupta explained that she practices Intermittent Fasting and makes sure to fast 16 hours a day. In addition to this, she also exercises six days a week, every morning on an empty stomach. She likes to change her eating patterns based on where she is and does not believe in fad diets. The designer said that she sticks to eating two meals a day in Mumbai, whereas when she travels to the hills, she eats three times a day.





(Also Read: Masaba Reveals All She Eats In A Day, Her Fitness Secrets And More)

If your mind, however, is still stuck on actress Neena Gupta's yummy semolina appe, we have good news for you. We have the recipe for the south Indian dish that is simple to make and easy on the tummy. This traditional dish, also known as paniyaram in parts of the country, is rich in protein and fibre. You can also try a variation of this with moong dal as Neena Gupta suggested in one of her Instagram posts. Check out the recipe here.





Tell us what you think of Masaba and Neena Gupta's yummy breakfast choices.