Masoor Dal Benefits: This Kitchen Ingredient Is A Powerhouse Of Nutrients

  |  Updated: May 04, 2018 19:37 IST

Masoor dal, which is also known as red lentils, is power-packed with nutrients and has immeasurable benefits. The benefits of masoor dal had been recognised in the centuries past and thus it has constituted as an important part of Indian cuisine. A mere cup of masoor dal has 230 calories, about 15 grams of dietary fibre and about 17 grams of proteins. There is no denying the fact that a bowl of masoor dal can fulfil the nutritional and dietary requirements of an entire meal. It has various positive impacts on one's health and body. When it comes to its preparation, it's quite easy-to-make and is also found to be the most delicious among all the lentils, owing to its tinge of sweetness. This inexpensive dal does not need much time to soak or cook. You can prepare it as per your own preference by adding various spices to it. Being abundantly rich in iron and protein, this dal is a perfect go-to option for vegetarians. Thus, owing to its various nutritional and dietary benefits, it must be included regularly in a vegetarian diet. Here are some other dietary and health benefits of masoor dal. Read on to know more about them. 

1. Helps Stabilise Blood Sugar Level

Masoor dal houses a large proportion of dietary fibre. It scores low in glycemic index and inhibits the rate at which food is absorbed in the small intestine by blood. Thus, it effectively slows down the rate of digestion and prevents sudden or unexpected raises in the blood sugar level. So it should be consumed on a regular basis by those with sugar problems, diabetes and lack of insulin production.
blood sugarPrevents sudden or unexpected raises in the blood sugar level

2. Keeps The Heart Healthy by Lowering Cholesterol Once again, owing to a high proportion of dietary fibre, masoor dal may effectively lower the amount of cholesterol in the body. It may also help get rid of the extra cholesterol from the body. Thus, improving the blood flow and reducing the risk of any sort of heart disease.
heartMasoor dal may effectively lower the amount of cholesterol

3. Effective Remedy Against Weight Loss

Masoor dal is known to be the supreme ingredient for most weight loss diets. It has the perfect amount of carbohydrates to lend a sense of fulfilment, yet being low on the fat content. Its high fibre content slows down the digestion process, adding to its effect on weight loss. One cup of masoor dal as a meal is sufficient to provide you with all the essential vitamins, proteins and other nutrients.
weight lossMasoor dal is known to be the supreme ingredient for most weight loss diets

4. Anti-Ageing Properties 

Masoor dal is a powerhouse of antioxidants which may effectively reduce the cell damage. Its abundant proportions of nutrients tend to boost the immune system, thus effectively acting as an anti-ageing food. It can help you maintain a youthful and lively skin. In addition to its consumption, masoor dal can also be applied directly onto the skin.
skinMasoor dal is a powerhouse of antioxidants which may effectively reduce the cell damage

5. Nourishes Teeth and Bones 

Masoor dal is a rich source of vitamins and other nutrients like calcium and magnesium, which are essential for maintaining healthy teeth and bones. In order to reap its full benefits, it must be included in your daily diet in adequate amounts.
teeth whiteMasoor dal is a rich source of vitamins and other nutrients

6. Helpful In Maintaining A Healthy Vision 

Along with the above-mentioned nutritional values, masoor dal is also a rich source of vitamin A, C and E. These vitamins are essential for maintaining a healthy eyesight and vision. One cup of masoor dal each day could protect you against eye defects and disorders such as cataract and muscle degradation.
eyesMasoor dal is a rich source of vitamin A, C and E

7. Beneficial For A Glowing And Radiating Skin 

Masoor dal can come to your great help if a healthy, glowing, spotless and radiating skin is what you're looking for. It could possibly help you get rid of wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots. Applying a face mask made out of ground masoor dal, turmeric and rose water may lighten your skin and remove the tan. Add milk to the above-mentioned mixture and apply the facemask overnight to remove dryness on the skin. 
skinMasoor dal can come to your great help if a healthy, glowing, spotless and radiating skin

Side Effects Of Excessive Consumption

There are no significant side effects of masoor dal. However, at the same time, there is no denying the fact that an excess of anything is bad. Thus excessive consumption of masoor dal may lead to adverse effects such as kidney ailments, gas from potassium toxicity and side effects of large proportions of amino acids. It may also cause an allergic reaction in some people. 

So in order to reap its maximum benefits, bring this kitchen ingredient to your rescue and get going!

CommentsDisclaimer:
The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.


