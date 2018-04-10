3 Masoor Ki Dal Face Packs For A Healthy And Nourishing Skin

Highlights Masoor ki dal is one of the most favourite Indian kitchen ingredients

1. For Glowing Skin: Having a glowing skin is not less than a task. And, this masoor dal face pack is ideal for the ones who are looking to have that glow on their face. Take 100 grams of masoor dal and soak it in a glass of milk overnight. Next morning, grind it to a paste and apply on face. Leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse off. And, there you go! You will find an instant glow on your face.



For those suffering with stubborn pigmentation will be happy to know that this face mask is a perfect solution for your problem. The presence of honey will shed off the dead-dry skin and will replenish the new skin. Take 2 teaspoon of masoor dal powder and 1 teaspoon of organic honey. Mix the ingredients well until it becomes a thick paste. Apply it thoroughly on your face and rinse with cold water.

3. Pore Tightening Face Pack:Masoor dal face pack will also help you to tighten your pores. Not only this, but the presence of proteins will also help you in making your skin look bright. Take some masoor dal powder and add some water to it. Mix it well and apply it all over your face and neck. Let it dry for 15 to 20 minutes and rinse with cold water. And, get ready to be have a flawless skin.

