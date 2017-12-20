McDonalds (Mc D) Prices and Menu

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: December 20, 2017 17:18 IST
From the lipsmacking burgers to crispy yummy fries, Mc Donald's is every Indian youth's favourite go-to fast food joint each time the cravings hit. Easy on pocket and high on taste Mc Donald's happens to be the largest fast food chain in the world with its outlet spread across 120 countries. Mc Donalds was founded in 1940 by two brothers, Richard McDonald and Maurice McDonald in in San Bernardino, California, USA. The chain has come a long way ever since, in addition to the many burgers available in different sizes and flavours , Mc Donalds also has on offer a variety of snacks like French fries, veg puff, chicken nuggets, soft drinks, ice-creams and desserts. While most of the snacks are available in a pocket-friendly range, prices can alter depending on what type of meal you purchase. The special meals offered by the chain, often club together the most popularly sold dishes for cheap prices and make for quite a steal-worthy deal. For instance, their Econo meal which typically consists of your favourite burger, a packet of small fries and small coke can help you save $0.6 to $0.7. Similarly in their sharing packs, which offers your choice of burger with veg puff, fries and coke you can save upto $1 too. The most loved burgers of all time are Chicken Mc Grill, Mc Chicken, Mc Aloo Tikki, and Mc Veggie. Maharaja Mac burgers(Veg and Chicken), Fillet o Fish and Mc Egg are also one of the loved additions to the wide range of burgers. While the burgers and savouries of Mc Donalds have always been a rage amongst everybody, their range of desserts are also not far behind. Mc Swirl, Oreo Mc Flurry, Mc Flurry Choco crunch are also fondly enjoyed by Mc Donald's fans.