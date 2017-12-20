McDonalds (Mc D) Prices and Menu

From the lipsmacking burgers to crispy yummy fries, Mc Donald's is every Indian youth's favourite go-to fast food joint each time the cravings hit. Easy on pocket and high on taste Mc Donald's happens to be the largest fast food chain in the world with its outlet spread across 120 countries. Mc Donalds was founded in 1940 by two brothers, Richard McDonald and Maurice McDonald in in San Bernardino, California, USA. The chain has come a long way ever since, in addition to the many burgers available in different sizes and flavours , Mc Donalds also has on offer a variety of snacks like French fries, veg puff, chicken nuggets, soft drinks, ice-creams and desserts. While most of the snacks are available in a pocket-friendly range, prices can alter depending on what type of meal you purchase. The special meals offered by the chain, often club together the most popularly sold dishes for cheap prices and make for quite a steal-worthy deal. For instance, their Econo meal which typically consists of your favourite burger, a packet of small fries and small coke can help you save $0.6 to $0.7. Similarly in their sharing packs, which offers your choice of burger with veg puff, fries and coke you can save upto $1 too. The most loved burgers of all time are Chicken Mc Grill, Mc Chicken, Mc Aloo Tikki, and Mc Veggie. Maharaja Mac burgers(Veg and Chicken), Fillet o Fish and Mc Egg are also one of the loved additions to the wide range of burgers. While the burgers and savouries of Mc Donalds have always been a rage amongst everybody, their range of desserts are also not far behind. Mc Swirl, Oreo Mc Flurry, Mc Flurry Choco crunch are also fondly enjoyed by Mc Donald's fans.

Below is the list of latest and up-to-date McDonalds menu prices.

Mc Donalds Burger Prices

Enjoy Mc Donald's delicious range of burgers available both in non-veg and veg varieties. Indulge in the crispy aloo patty of Mc Aloo tikki or give into the melt-in mouth goodness of the delicious chicken patty of Chicken Mc Grill. For a true king size treatment go for Maharaja Mac and enjoy the rich melange of flavours.

Sides

The sides of Mc Donald's are no less a celebratory affair either. From crispy French Fries to tender chicken nuggets. The lip smacking wraps avaliable in paneer, aloo and chicken will make sure you don't head back home unsatisfied.



Beverages



Sip in to the exciting range of beverages at the world's largest burger joint. Because lets admit it no meal experience is complete until they have the best beverages in company. From iced te to bubbly colas. They have it all.

Desserts



The sugary and indulgent affair of Mc Donalds is no less amazing compared to its savoury peers. The delicious ice creams and Mc flurry are the perfect treat for those with the sweet tooth

Breakfast menu



Start your day with a bang with Mc Donal'd special Breakfast menu. From Sausage burgers to pancakes and delicious Veg Mc muffin.Looks like, its time to say good bye to early morning blues finally.

Happy Meal

Every child's favourite Happy Meal is includes a Burger+Maaza/Medium Coke+Toy. You can also add small fries to your happy meals by just paying Rupees 27 extra. What a way to spread a cheer!