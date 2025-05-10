Curry is a wholesome, comforting gravy dish in a bowl, with a medley of spices and veggies and/or meat. Bursting with flavour in each mouthful, these are traditionally served with rice or bread/flatbread. While curry is strongly associated with Asian cuisine, especially Indian, Thai, and Japanese food, it's also a global dish loved in many countries such as Great Britain and South America. If you love curries, get ready to travel the world with these seven iconic gravy dishes, one spoonful at a time.

Bring The World To Your Plate With These 7 Yummy Curries:

1. Kari Ayam (Malaysia)

This fragrant Malaysian curry blends tender chicken pieces with a medley of spices like star anise, fennel, and lemongrass, all simmered in creamy coconut milk. Traditionally slow-cooked in clay pots, Kari Ayam is best paired with steamed rice to soak up every drop of its luscious gravy.

2. Phanaeng Curry (Thailand)

Phanaeng is a rich Thai curry known for its salty-sweet peanut flavour. It features slow-stewed meats like beef or chicken cooked in coconut milk, palm sugar, fish sauce, and panang curry paste. A hint of makrut lime leaf adds a burst of freshness to its luxurious depth.

3. Murgh Makhani (India)

India's beloved butter chicken, or murgh makhani, is a creamy, indulgent dish made with marinated roasted chicken simmered in a tomato-butter-cream gravy. Enhanced with aromatic spices, it is the ultimate North Indian non-vegetarian comfort food. It is popularly enjoyed with butter naan, garlic naan or rice.

4. Kare (Japan)

Japanese curry, or kare, has a mellow spice level, dark roux-thickened sauce, and a hint of sweetness. Served in multiple variations - over rice (kare raisu), noodles (kare udon), or inside fluffy bread rolls (kare-pan) - this dish is a comforting staple in Japanese homes.

5. Kukul Mas Kari (Sri Lanka)

Straight from Colombo, this Sri Lankan chicken curry is a creamy blend of coconut milk, turmeric, garam masala, and red chilli powder. Kukul mas kari delivers bold, warm flavours in every bite and is typically served hot with rice or flatbread.





6. Hassar Curry (Guyana)

Hailing from Guyana, South America, this unique fish curry spotlights hassar, a spiny catfish native to the region. Other ingredients include onions, garlic, lime juice, potatoes, tomatoes, coconut milk, curry powder, and hot peppers.

7. Fish Head Curry (Singapore)

A true Singaporean invention, Fish Head Curry turns fish heads into a showstopping dish. It was invented during the 1970s as a way to use up unwanted fish heads. The fish is braised in a spicy coconut-based gravy with tamarind, chilli, and curry leaves. It is served with rice or bread.





Each of these seven global variations tells a story of culture, spice, and comfort, served up in a warm, delicious bowl.