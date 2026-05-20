"Melody itni chocolaty kyun hai?" It's a question generations of Indians grew up asking. On Tuesday, the internet decided it needed the answer, urgently.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a packet of Melody toffees during his Rome visit. Meloni posted a cheerful video of the moment, writing, "Thank you for the gift." The reel went viral instantly, reviving the affectionate "Melodi" wordplay that social media has long associated with the two leaders, and apparently triggering a nationwide craving.





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Shortly after, users across India noticed the same two words on their quick-commerce apps: Out of Stock. Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart all showed Melody as unavailable in several cities. Blinkit confirmed on Instagram that it was "seeing a sudden spike in Melody searches on the app."

The NDTV team checked availability across Delhi NCR - the toffee is currently unavailable in multiple areas.

Who bought it all? That remains the internet's best unanswered question of the day.





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Quick-commerce stockouts happen for many reasons. But what makes this moment fascinating is how a light diplomatic exchange appears to have reignited so much curiosity around a toffee.





Parle's classic caramel-chocolate toffee has been in Indian pockets for years. It needed no relaunch. Just a moment in Rome.