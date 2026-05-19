If you thought rotis could not get any more creative, Punjab-based food influencer Sukhraj just proved otherwise. He recently pulled off a hilarious prank on his parents by serving them a hand-shaped roti. And yes, the internet cannot stop laughing.

Punjab Influencer Pranks Parents With Hand-Shaped Roti

The now-viral Instagram clip begins in the kitchen, where Sukhraj prepares the dough for a roti. He carefully rolls it out on a kitchen board until it is perfectly flat. But instead of using a bowl or cutter for a neat circle, he places his actual hand right on the dough.

Then he outlines his hand with a knife and cuts the dough into an exact replica of his hand. The joke doesn't end there. He even cooks it on the pan just like a normal roti, flipping it patiently on both sides before topping it off with a generous dollop of ghee.





Then came the real prank. Once the roti was ready, Sukhraj served it hot on a plate and casually handed it to his father while asking, "Thappad khana?"





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For anyone unfamiliar, "thappad khana hai?" is the classic phrase many Indian parents jokingly use when scolding their kids, meaning "Do you want to get slapped?" Sukhraj took that phrase literally and turned it into an edible "slap." His father's reaction was priceless. The moment he noticed the hand-shaped roti, he could not hold back a smile. His mother's reaction made the moment even sweeter, as she burst into laughter instantly.

The Internet Can't Stop Laughing

The comments section quickly filled up with people praising both the creativity and the wholesome family moment. One user wrote, "I have to make this and present it to my mum, her favourite line is 'thappur khaanah'!! lol." Another hilariously pointed out the family dynamic, saying, "Your mum's laugh has me smiling and your dad's face says he's survived years of chaos."





Some simply admired the cleverness behind it. "This is a genius idea," one person commented. Another user declared, "This is my next thing to do."Of course, some noticed the prank came with a little danger. "This was risky," one joked. Another added, "Was sure ur dad was gonna smack u with it. But loved how much joy it brought ur mum."





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Every Indian household has heard some version of "thappad khaoge?" growing up, and Sukhraj turned it into an edible joke we all want to recreate now.