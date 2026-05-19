MasterChef Australia has already completed 17 episodes this season. With a strong lineup of passionate home cooks and numerous high-profile guest judges, from Robert Irwin to Meghan Markle, this season is shaping up to be one of the biggest in the show's history.





In the high-stakes cooking reality show, where home cooks and culinary novices compete against each other to win the coveted ‘MasterChef' title, an Indian woman from the Asia-Pacific team has emerged as one of the strongest contenders this season. A clip from one of the latest episodes has been making the rounds on social media, where the contestant, Aishu Challa, was seen impressing the judges with a plate of Aloo Bonda.





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The video opened with Gordon Ramsay calling Aishu to present her dish. “The dish was cooked by a young lady who really did a strong, elevated take on a traditional dish. Please step forward,” Ramsay said before calling Aishu, who was born in Mumbai and grew up in Florida.





As she stepped forward, Aishu shared that she could not believe she would become the first contestant to present the dish. “I know that some of these other competitors are making proteins, but I think my dish is going to surprise people,” she shared.





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When she was asked to describe the dish, the mother of three revealed that she had made South Indian potato bonda with coconut chutney and coriander-mint chutney. At first glance, Gordon Ramsay said that the dish looked “delicious” before proceeding to take a bite. “Delicious, literally", Ramsay said after tasting it. “I mean, you have got it absolutely nailed. The colour and the texture…in terms of a celebration at the game, yeah! You are on the money. Great job," he added.





Following Gordon Ramsay's comments, the other judges also praised the dish and Aishu's take on creating an elevated version of the South Indian comfort food. Aishu's dish was named the “Best Dish of the Night", which ultimately earned her team the incredible immunity pin and saved them from elimination.

What Is Potato Bonda?

Potato Bonda, also known as Aloo Bonda, is a popular Indian street food snack. It is typically made with spiced mashed potatoes coated in a crispy besan batter and deep-fried. Potato Bondas are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. This popular street food pairs perfectly with green chutney or sweet tamarind chutney. If you want to make this dish at home, click here to get the complete recipe.