As temperatures continue to soar across India, the Ministry of AYUSH and the Director General of Health Services have issued a detailed public health advisory to help people stay safe during extreme heatwave conditions. And while most of us already know we should 'drink more water,' the advisory highlights traditional Indian cooling foods, hydrating drinks, and lifestyle changes that can actually help your body cope with dangerous heat.

Ministry Of AYUSH Issues Health Advisory For Heatstroke

Heatwaves are not just about feeling uncomfortable. Prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, muscle cramps, fainting, and, in severe cases, heatstroke, which is considered a medical emergency. The advisory warns that symptoms like dizziness, nausea, headaches, confusion, rapid heartbeat, dark yellow urine, seizures, or even unconsciousness should never be ignored.

The Best Drinks To Beat The Heat

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The ministry has strongly advised people to stay hydrated throughout the day, even if they don't feel thirsty. According to the advisory, thirst is not always a reliable indicator of dehydration.





Here are some of the most recommended drinks to keep your body cool and hydrated:





1. Buttermilk And Lassi





Classic Indian summer staples like chaas and lassi are among the top recommendations.





2. Coconut Water





One of the most highly recommended natural coolers, coconut water is packed with electrolytes, minerals, and hydration.





3. Lemon Water





Simple nimbu pani continues to be one of the best heatwave remedies. AYUSH recommends homemade lemon drinks with a pinch of salt to help maintain electrolyte balance.





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4. Sattu Drink





One of the most desi and practical suggestions in the advisory is sattu. It is considered cooling and energising during peak summer.





5. Raw Mango Panna





Aam panna is known to prevent heat exhaustion, reduce body heat, and replenish salts lost through sweat.





6. Bael Sharbat





Bael, often called the "summer fruit," gets a special mention for its cooling properties.





7. Nannari Paanagam





This traditional South Indian cooler made with Indian sarsaparilla syrup, lemon juice, basil seeds, and water is another great recommendation.





8. Gooseberry Buttermilk





AYUSH also recommends a refreshing mix of buttermilk, Indian gooseberry (amla), curry leaves, ginger, and rock salt.

Fruits And Vegetables You Should Eat More Of

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The advisory stresses eating seasonal produce with high water content that naturally hydrates the body.





1. Watermelon





Watermelon is rich in water and electrolytes. It helps cool the body instantly.





2. Muskmelon





Sweet, juicy, and loaded with water, muskmelon is another fruit recommended for staying hydrated during heatwaves.





3. Cucumber





Whether added to salads, raita, or eaten plain with salt, cucumber is one of the best cooling foods you can eat in the summer.





4. Grapes





The advisory highlights grapes for their hydrating properties and natural sugars that help maintain energy levels.





5. Tender Coconut Flesh





Apart from coconut water, even the soft flesh inside tender coconuts is recommended as a cooling and nutritious snack.





6. Ash Gourd





Used in many traditional Indian recipes and drinks, ash gourd is known in Ayurveda and Siddha practices for its cooling nature.





7. Tomatoes And Lettuce





Hydrating vegetables like tomatoes and lettuce are also encouraged as part of light summer meals.

Foods And Drinks You Should Avoid

The advisory is equally strict about what not to consume during extreme heat. People are advised to avoid alcohol, excess tea and coffee, carbonated soft drinks, sugary beverages, oily meals, and high-protein foods during peak heat. According to the guidelines, these foods and drinks can either increase body heat, worsen dehydration, or lead to stomach discomfort and cramps.





The advisory is a reminder that traditional Indian summer foods and hydration practices may be more relevant now than ever.