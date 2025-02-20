Imagine tearing a slice of pizza and taking a scrumptious bite only for the cheese to ooze out in stretchy strings. Can you feel the flavours explode in your mouth? Because, we surely can Bonus: The crispy golden crust and a delectable medley of toppings. But, if you are a true-blue pizza fan, then Mexican pizza should be on your must-try list. Unlike, traditional ones, Mexican pizzas are piping hot that come with a tortilla base and a delicious dressing of tarty salsa, distinctive Mexican ingredients refried beans, and of course melty cheese.





How To Make Mexican Pizza I Mexican Pizza Recipe:

To prepare a Mexican pizza, first make a soft dough. Use oil, flour, salt and water before rolling them in round shapes and deep-frying. For the topping, beans are a must, followed by a boiling and draining process before mashing them. In a pan heat butter and ghee, saute onion and add mashed beans. Next, drizzle ketchup, sprinkle salt and stir the ingredients. Finally, to make the hot sauce, add tomatoes and chillies to the water and saute onion in oil. Once done, blend it in a mixie before adding sugar, salt and ajwain. Click here for the full recipe.

Pizza is loved across the globe.

Nutritional Value of Mexican Pizza

Mexican pizza is loaded with 4,135 calories helping you to stay energised for long hours. The dish is packed with 157 grams of fat, 193 grams of cholesterol, 147 grams of protein and 534 grams of carbohydrate. FYI: Protein helps in muscle repair. Additionally, the fiber content makes up 109.628 grams which in turn boosts digestion. That's not all, Mexican Pizza has 9,410.65 milligrams of potassium, 1,555.102 milligrams of sodium and 39.687 milligrams of iron.





Other Mexican Pizza Toppings

If you wish to experiment with the pizza toppings then fret not as we have got you covered. Chorizo crumbles might be a good option as they come packed with spicy and smoky flavours. Slow-cooked pork aka carnitas or shredded beef are other alternatives.





Looking for a vegetarian twist? Then go for pickled onions and roasted peppers. Break the stereotype and add grilled pineapple. Finally, for than extra crunch, crush some tortilla chips and sprinkle them on top.