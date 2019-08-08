Cooking Hacks: How To Make Healthy And Flavourful Pizza Sauce At Home (Recipe Video)

Pizza sauce can be easily prepared at home and stored for use over several weeks

Pizza is one of the most-loved Italian dishes out there. The joy of biting into a triangle of a thin-crust pizza loaded with your favourite vegetables or meat bits with oodles of melted cheese is indescribable. We all have experienced that feeling of being briefly transported to foodie heaven while savouring a slice of well-made pizza. The bread crust, crunchy vegetables and meats, delightful pizza sauce, and warm cheese all come together to make a medley of flavours that we all come to love so much. But then we are reminded of how 'unhealthy' the dish is and that puts a dampener on our spirits. Pizza is unfortunately categorised as 'junk food' due to an overload of salt and trans-fats from the cheese and sauces. But it doesn't have to be so.





There are a number of chefs and home cooks who keep innovating and working on making recipes of our favourite so-called 'junk foods' healthier. Thanks to the internet, a wealth of these healthy food swaps and recipes are available to us and we can save ourselves a whole lot of calories but preparing our favourite fast foods at home. It's so much easier to just order a pizza and enjoy it at the comfort of your home, but if you are dedicated to enjoying your pizza in a way that it tastes great, but also eliminates all the unhealthy preservatives and flavours, you must make it at home. Preparing pizzas at home takes a fair bit of preparation and definitely needs quite a lot of time, but the end results are bound to be worth it. You can start by making the pizza sauce at home with readily available ingredients.

Make healthy pizza sauce at home with this recipe

This preservative-free pizza sauce can be prepared in bulk and stored in airtight containers for use over several weeks. All you need for this sauce is a lot of ripe tomatoes and red onions, along with an assortment of Italian spices and dried herbs. This sauce will definitely be more flavourful and healthier than packaged pizza sauces that are available in grocery stores.





Check out the full video recipe of pizza sauce from the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa':













