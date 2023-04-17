Calcium is an essential mineral for the human body as it plays a crucial role in building strong bones and teeth, as well as maintaining healthy muscle function. While many people rely on dairy products such as milk as their primary source of calcium, there are several other foods that are power-packed with this vital mineral. For some people, milk may not be an option due to lactose intolerance or a vegan diet that prohibits the consumption of animal-made products. For those who cannot consume milk or are looking for alternative calcium-rich foods to add to their diet, here are six options to consider.





Here Are 6 Foods That Are Richer In Calcium Than Milk

1. Almonds

Almonds are a rich source of calcium, and they can be eaten as a snack or added to salads, smoothies, or baked goods. In fact, one cup of almonds contains more calcium than a cup of cow's milk. For those with lactose intolerance, almond milk is a great alternative. Moreover, almonds are an excellent source of vitamin E, which is essential for maintaining healthy skin and eyesight.

Consume overnight soaked almonds every morning. Photo Credit: pixabay

2. Fortified Orange Juice

If you are not a fan of milk, an alternative source of calcium and vitamin D is fortified orange juice. You can either make orange juice at home or purchase it from a nearby store or supermarket if you're pressed for time. However, be sure to choose orange juice with little to no added sugar to avoid excess sugar intake.





3. Kale

Kale is a nutrient-dense leafy green vegetable that is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, including calcium. Additionally, kale is an excellent source of vitamin K, which is essential for bone health and aids in the body's absorption of calcium. Adding kale to your daily diet is an easy and delicious way to increase your calcium intake.

Kale contains high level of calcium. Photo Credit: pixabay

4. Broccoli

Not a big fan of broccoli? Well, after you learn about its health benefits, you'll probably want to give it a place on your plate. Broccoli is a great source of calcium and is also rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate. Incorporating broccoli into your daily meals can help boost the calcium levels in your body. You can try delicious recipes with broccoli, such as broccoli paratha, broccoli salad, and more.

5. Tofu

Tofu is frequently used as a meat alternative in vegetarian and vegan diets, as it is an excellent source of protein. In addition to protein, tofu is also high in calcium and contains more calcium than milk. By preparing delicious tofu meals at home, you can increase your calcium intake and support the health of your bones and teeth.

Make tasty tofu salad bowl at home. Photo Credit: pixabay

6. White Beans

White beans, also known as navy beans, are a great source of calcium and fibre. One cup of white beans contains more calcium than one cup of milk. You can easily replace milk by consuming white beans in your daily diet. You can make dishes like bean curry, bean soup, bean salad, etc.





