Mira Kapoor Celebrates Lohri With Yummy Festive Staples (See Pics Inside)

Mira Kapoor celebrated Lohri with family and friends in Mumbai. Lohri is a harvest festival that is celebrated with much fervour in North India. People light huge bonfires, and sing and dance to folk tunes. Like every Indian festival, feasting happens to be an essential component of Lohri celebrations and it looks like Mira Kapoor had a gala time putting together a festive spread of traditional delicacies for Lohri. Mira Kapoor, who married actor Shahid Kapoor in the year 2015, has become a social media sensation. A self-confessed foodie, Mira keeps giving us a sneak-peak of her delish outings. For Lohri, the 25-year-old decided to have an intimate gathering at her place with few close friends. Singer Kanika Kapoor of 'Chittiyan Kalaiyan' fame was also present at the do.





On Monday, Mira shared a glimpse of the Lohri or the bonfire at the Kapoor backyard. Prior to which she shared an Instagram story where we could see a plate of popcorn, til papdi, til-gur revdi and ladoos. All these snacks form an essential part of Lohri and Makar Sankranti celebrations. Til or sesame is used widely in winter preparation because of its warming nature. Similarly, gur (or jaggery) is also known to be replete with a treasure of health benefits. It helps keep you warm, boosts your immunity and ward off risk of seasonal infections.

Mira Kapoor revealed in one of her Q&A sessions on Instagram that she is very fond of sweets. She is especially a fan of rasgullas, gulab jamuns and ras malai from the popular sweet shop Gopala in Delhi.



