Mira Kapoor's Asian Bowl Was Filled With Low-Carb, Vegan Goodness (See Pics Inside)

If you have been following Mira Kapoor's Instagram activity, you must have come to know that the diva loves to eat clean. Pictures of her dinner dates with husband Shahid Kapoor turn out to be instant rage on social media, and every once in a while she gives us a sneak-peak into her plate too. A self-confessed foodie, Mira loves to strike a balance between her indulgent outings with clean-eating. On Thursday, Mira Rajput shared a picture of her Asian meal, and the combination of ingredients look rather tempting.





Mira revealed the contents in her caption. The bowl comprised 'cauli rice, kafir lime tofu, bokchoy and veg in liquid aminos'. Cauli rice (or Cauliflower rice) has taken the world of health and nutrition by storm. It is touted as one of the best low-carb alternatives to white rice. Kafir lime, tofu and bokchoy are Asian staples that have found its loyal following among Indian gourmands. With the rise in popularity of veganism, tofu has become incredibly popular as the 'vegan superfood'. What really intrigued us here was the liquid aminos - a kind of seasoning that looks and tastes like soy sauce. It is typically made by fermenting coconut sap with salt and water over a long period of time, or by treating soyabeans with an acidic solution so that they break into free amino acids. The vegan sauce imparts a delicious salty flavour to the meal.

In one of her interviews, former actress Neelima Azim revealed that Mira is a great cook. As per tabloids, Mira and Shahid Kapoor may soon be launching their own restaurant in Mumbai.









