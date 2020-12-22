Mira Kapoor Ordered In From This Restaurant On First Day Back in Mumbai (See Pic)

Mira doesn't shy away from displaying her foodie side on social media

Highlights Mira Kapoor married actor Shahid Kapoor in the year 2015

Mira Kapoor is a self-confessed foodie

Mira Kapoor shared a deep penchant for Asian food

Mira Kapoor spent most of her lockdown with family in Delhi, while actor Shahid Kapoor occasionally took off to other locations for the shoot of 'Jersey'. So, after months when the couple decided to come back to Mumbai, even if it was for a brief while, Mira seemed pretty excited. She took to Instagram to give us a sneak peak of her Juhu residence after months. She captioned the image, "Honey, I am home, even if it is for a day." She also received a beautiful bouquet from her friend Shimul Modi, upon her return. Given the big foodie that she is, she also ordered in from one of her most favourite restaurants, Bastian, soon after.





In one of the stories posted by Mira Kapoor on Monday, the 26-year-old gave us the glimpse of delicious-looking plate. We spotted a yummy veg curry, with veg fried rice, some kimchi and stir-fried broccoli. Mira Kapoor captioned the image "@bastian.mumbai at home".





(Also Read: Mira Kapoor Loves Eating This Green Superfood And Here's Proof)





Promoted

If you have been a follower of Mira Kapoor, you would be privy to her love for Asian food. She has declared it in many of her AMA sessions, she also cooks a fair amount and often takes to Instagram to share pictures of her home-made delicacies and recipes. A while back, she cooked Japanese Katsu curry from scratch without any store-bought paste or sauce. She also loves experimenting with local, farm-produced ingredients.





