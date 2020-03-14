Mira Kapoor's Lunch Was Loaded With Colourful Fruits & Veggies (See Pics)

Mira Kapoor's lunch was full of loads of colourful fruits and veggies.

Mira Kapoor is one person in the industry who is absolutely stunning and fit. Her glowing skin and beautiful features turn the eyes of many. She is a mother of two toddlers, and she manages a busy schedule with work and home commitments to stay healthy. Her fitness and diet regime is also something that many people want to know more about. Mira Kapoor offered a glimpse into her diet on a Saturday afternoon on her Instagram stories. Her lunch was healthy, colourful and looked absolutely delicious. Take a look at her stories:





Mira Kapoor's Saturday lunch diaries.

The two stories had a meal loaded with delicious veggies and fruits of all the colours possible. A balanced meal is one that includes a generous mix of all the colours, according to nutritionists and dieticians, and Mira Kapoor's meal was exactly that. The first dish was a chicken, loaded with what seemed to be spinach leaves and garnished with shelled pomegranate. "Watch me whip," wrote Mira Kapoor sharing the Instagram story thereby indicating that maybe it was something that was whipped up quickly within a couple of minutes.

The second meal was actually a salad, which Mira Kapoor called 'The Everything Salad'. It had lettuce leaves, chopped water chestnut and apples, and shelled pomegranate. As for the dressing, Mira Kapoor used Basil Pesto and Vinagrette. What a droolworthy combination!





Mira and Shahid Kapoor have completed four years of being married. Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor had tied the knot on July 7th, 2015 in a fairytale wedding. They are parents to Misha and Zain, aged three and one respectively. Here's hoping Mira Kapoor offers more such glimpses into her meals, and keeps giving us big time food goals like always!







