Mira Kapoor's Cheat Day Just Went Clean With These Two Healthy Salad Recipes!

Mira Kapoor is one of the biggest foodies, and her Instagram profile is testimony to that. The diva doesn't shy away from showing a variety of her indulgences, whether it is satiating and wholesome Italian spread or a simple healthy Kadha for good immunity. Mira Kapoor's diet is staunchly rooted in eating hearty Indian foods that are home-cooked and easy to digest. She recently 'cheated' her own cheat day and made it a healthy day full of wholesome salads. Take a look at her post:





"Not a word salad! I usually eat warming foods that nourish the stomach, spleen and gut and keep all Doshas balanced. Largely Indian home-cooked meals that are inherently a balanced plate. But once in a while I just dig into a bowl full of salad and relish it like a kid in a pizza place," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.





Mira Kapoor's post featured two different salad recipes made with interesting and unique ingredients. The first salad was what she referred to as a 'Rainbow' salad which she said her kids loved. Mira Kapoor also called it a 'clean-out-the-fridge' salad, meaning that it was made with the motive of cleaning out the fridge of leftovers. The recipe of the salad included multiple vegetables ranging from salad leaves, grated carrots, bell peppers, cucumber. There was also an interesting bevvy of fruits in the Rainbow salad such as plum and walnuts. Mira Kapoor garnished the salad with walnuts and seeds, and for the dressing, she used a simple vinaigrette and aamras or sweet mango pulp.





Mira Kapoor often shares snippets of the healthy salads she makes.

The second salad was Mira Kapoor's unique spin on the classic Italian salad called Caprese salad. Apart from the usual ingredients such as baby mozzarella, she used sun-dried and cherry tomatoes along with olives too. Mira Kapoor added a range of greens to her salad such as baby spinach, basil and home-grown Amaranth. For the dressing, she kept it simple by sprinkling salt, pepper and a tomato-cranberry relish.





Both the salads prepared by Mira Kapoor looked absolutely delicious! The diverse range of colours and flavours that she incorporated in her Rainbow and Caprese salads was indeed something we'd love to try. We hope she keeps giving more such amazing recipes for everyone to savour.







