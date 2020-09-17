Misha And Zain Kapoor Help Mommy Mira Kapoor Make This Healthy Lunch

Mira doesn't shy away from displaying her foodie side on social media

Highlights Mira Kapoor married actor Shahid Kapoor in the year 2015

Mira Kapoor is a vegetarian

Mira is also a self-confessed foodie

Mira Kapoor is a self-confessed foodie, and going by her Instagram activity, the 26 year-old also knows how to cook up a storm. Of late, she has been very vocal about eating clean and local food, and promoting fresh garden produce. A few days back she posted two of her salad recipes that looked all things fresh and enticing. On Wednesday, she shared a picture of her home-made lunch on Instagram stories, and that's not all, her kids Misha Kapoor (4) and Zain Kapoor (2) had a huge role to play here. In the image we found some stir-fried aloo-phali. "The kids actually plucked the beans from the tree growing behind our house and we had it for lunch", Mira wrote in her story caption. Isn't that super cute?

For the uninitiated, phalli or cluster beans are one of the most popular variety of beans consumed in India. These beans and long, flat, slender and green in colour, and have tremendous amount of fibre, chlorophyll and vital antioxidants and folic acid. It could help keep blood sugar in check, keep you satiated and also do wonders for your immunity.





(Also Read: Foodie Alert: Mira Kapoor Lists Her Favorite Indian Food, Cuisine, Desserts, Food Show And More)



Here's our favourite guar ki phali recipe, if you want to make it more wholesome you can also add some cut potatoes to the mix. Pair the sabzi with roti, or make a guar phalli roti roll, it is all up to you







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



