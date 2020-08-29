SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Foodie Alert: Mira Kapoor Lists Her Favorite Indian Food, Cuisine, Desserts, Food Show And More

Foodie Alert: Mira Kapoor Lists Her Favorite Indian Food, Cuisine, Desserts, Food Show And More

Mira Kapoor said her favourite hobby was indeed cooking, and her favourite cusine is Thai. Her favourite Gujarati food is Undhiyo, and she loves Indian food.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: August 29, 2020 14:39 IST

Reddit
Foodie Alert: Mira Kapoor Lists Her Favorite Indian Food, Cuisine, Desserts, Food Show And More

Mira Kapoor is a vegetarian

If you follow Mira Kapoor on Instagram, it would not be hard for you to deduce that Ms. Kapoor is a hard-core foodie. The fact that she can cook up a storm herself, makes her all the more appealing. A few weeks ago, she put together a wonderful Italian fare for her family in Delhi, and prepared everything from caprese salad, spaghetti to penne arrabiata. She also  gives out a few of her own recipes on her Instagram stories if she tries anything cool. In a recent Instagram AMA session with fans she dished out some of her foodie secrets you may not have known. For instance, did you know, like most of us, Mira is also a big fan of chef Gary Mehigan, chef Matt and chef George Calombaris of Masterchef Australia fame?


She said her favourite hobby was indeed cooking, and her favourite cusine is Thai, "Thai food all day everyday", she wrote in her Instagram story. Her favourite Gujarati food is Undhiyo, and that she had Uttapam for breakfast earlier this morning.

In a reply to one of the fan questions, she listed out her most favourite Indian foods. "Dal Makhani,Paneer Makhani, Baigan Bharta,Soya Chaap, Gheeya/Tori in Any Form, My mom's Kashiphal,Mom's paratha, Gujarati Kadhi,Appam and stew, Spicy Rasam, poha. My FIL's orange paneer.. Anything really..I live to eat", she wrote. Mira is vegetarian just like her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor.

(Also Read:


When asked about desserts, she gave a shoutout to marble cake from @bakedlovebyvatsala, chocolate cake from @malabindra, Truffle cake from @bigchillindia, rasgullas from Gopala (a popular Delhi Sweet meat shop) and barfi from Hoshiarpur, Punjab.
She also revealed her sheer love for Delhi's momos, and the fact that she liked it better than Delhi's Gol Gappa, especially the ones sold at Prince Pan, GK.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Also Read:

lf9t7r4g
qfh8m9i4
vrmrmtvg



Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Mira KapoorShahid KapoorMira Kapoor Diet
Give Your Food A Gourmet Spin With These 4 Condiments
Give Your Food A Gourmet Spin With These 4 Condiments
Quick-Meal Ideas: 4 Instant Noodles That You Must Try
Quick-Meal Ideas: 4 Instant Noodles That You Must Try

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 