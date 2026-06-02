Aamchur powder, also known as dried mango powder, is a popular Indian spice made from unripe green mangoes. It is loved for its tangy, slightly fruity flavour that instantly enhances the taste of dishes. A small pinch of aamchur can bring freshness and balance to recipes without using lemon juice or tamarind. This spice is commonly added to curries, snacks, chutneys, and marinades for an extra layer of flavour. Apart from improving taste, aamchur powder also adds a pleasant aroma to food. It blends well with spices and works in both dry and gravy-based dishes. If you enjoy bold and chatpata flavours, aamchur powder can become a useful ingredient in your everyday cooking.





Also Read: 5 Gut-Friendly Benefits Of Amchur Powder (Raw Mango Powder) You Might Not Know

How To Use Amchur Powder In Cooking:

Add Tang To Curries And Dal

Aamchur powder can be added to curries and dal to give them a mild tangy taste. Sprinkle it towards the end of cooking so the flavour stays fresh and balanced.





Enhance Dry Sabzis Easily





Dry sabzis like potato, okra, or mixed vegetables taste more flavourful with aamchur powder. It adds a light sour touch that makes simple stir-fries more exciting.





Use It In Marinades For Depth





Mix aamchur powder with spices, yoghurt, or oil while preparing marinades for paneer, vegetables, or meat. It helps create a rich flavour and adds a subtle tang.





Boost Taste Of Homemade Chutneys





A pinch of aamchur powder can brighten chutneys made with mint, coriander, or tomatoes. It improves the taste and gives chutneys a refreshing zing.





Sprinkle Over Snacks And Chaat





Aamchur powder is often sprinkled over snacks like pakoras, roasted nuts, fries, and chaat. It adds the perfect tangy flavour that makes street-style snacks tastier and more enjoyable.











Aamchur powder is a simple spice that can easily transform everyday dishes with its tangy and refreshing flavour.