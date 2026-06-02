Few things are as comforting as a traditional Kerala breakfast. Soft appams paired with fragrant stew, fresh puttus (steamed ground rice with coconut), teamed with kadala (chickpea) curry, and steaming cups of filter coffee bring people together around the table. While these flavours are synonymous with Kerala, one restaurant in Japan is serving them with remarkable authenticity and heart.





Travel vlogger Sonam Midha visited a Kerala-themed restaurant named ‘Kerala no Kaze no Morning' in Tokyo. In a video shared on Instagram, she revealed that the place is run by a retired Japanese couple who stayed in Kerala for a brief 2 years, 4 decades ago.





After retiring from their jobs, the couple decided to open a Kerala restaurant to share their love for the cuisine with people in Japan. The eatery specialises in Kerala's breakfast, serving dosa, idli, vada, uttapam, upma and chai.

"The couple also happen to be the parents of famous Japanese drummer Yoyoka-san; hence, a corner in the restaurant is specially dedicated to her," the vlogger mentioned.





When asked why they opened a Kerala restaurant in Japan, the owner said, "I opened the restaurant so I could eat this food every day. Also, I wanted more people in Japan to know about this cuisine." He added that they previously served full meals but have switched to snacks because, being elderly, they can only handle lighter fare.

The couple's story resonated with food enthusiasts across India, helping the video go viral on Instagram. One user wrote, "Was a regular to have a homely Kerala lunch during my stay in Tokyo. They served dishes which tasted like they were made in the style of the 80s." Another added, "I visited this restaurant a few times when I was in Omori. Especially for idlis and vada."





Someone else commented, "Nice! Appreciate the effort! Dosa, idli, and uthappam are all pan-South Indian breakfast items, not just from Kerala. I know Japanese people love South Indian food. But please also add appam, puttu, and idiyappam, which are more authentic Kerala breakfast dishes."





A foodie shared, "Oh, I've been to this restaurant before, and the food was amazing! Both the husband and wife were incredibly warm and kind." "Japanese people are very friendly. They were very familiar with Keralites," read a comment.





The restaurant is a reminder that great food has the power to transcend borders and create lasting connections.