Monsoon Special: Make Dilli Wali Aloo Chaat At Home With This Fool-Proof Recipe (Video Inside) 

The monsoons are here finally and the pitter-patter has intensified our cravings for chaat. Whether you like it spicy or tangy, chaat is an Indian monsoon staple we cannot do without. If you are too lazy to step outside, how about bringing some of the tangy goodness at home! Aloo chaat is one of North India's most beloved chaat items. In Delhi, aloo chaat stalls are almost always flocked by scores of people, savouring every bit of this unique delicacy. You must have guessed that the star item in this chaat is potato. Cubed, peeled and boiled potatoes, tossed in a pool of rustic spices, herbs and chutney. This hearty medley of flavours is sure to tantalise your taste buds.





In this recipe video by noted food blogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain that she posted on her channel 'Manjula's Kitchen', she takes us through the making of this popular chaat. She also gives this aloo chaat her own spin with some additional herbs. The best bit about this aloo chaat recipe is that you do not need any elaborate ingredients to make it. They are easy-to-prepare and are a hit among both kids and adults alike. Potatoes, ginger, green chillies, cumin, mango powder, black pepper, black salt, saunth, sugar and lemon juice, these are some of the ingredients you would need to make this delish chaat. Make sure you fry your potatoes crisp.

Here's the recipe of aloo chaat:



