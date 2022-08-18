Mouni Roy is a self-proclaimed foodie. Her gastronomic adventures are too good to miss. Whether she is at home enjoying some comfort food or chomping away a number of exotic treats while vacationing, Mouni loves to spend her days with good food. What's on her plate now? Drool-worthy banana pudding French toast. Did we hear delicious? The appetising dish was served with what appeared to be cream on the side. It was topped with some greens as well. Mouni wrote, “Banana pudding French toast for dinner,” with a slurp emoji.

Also Read: Bhagyashree Explains How Makhanas Make For Healthy Snack- Take Notes





So, if Mouni Roy's food Stories made you slurp, here are five amazing French toast recipes that you can try out. Yes, you can rustle them up at home and enjoy a delicious treat with your loved ones.





1. French Toast With Musk Melon Salad

This is a great recipe to try out if you are fond of French toasts, in general. This delicacy is best paired with a salad bowl filled with musk melon, strawberries, grapes and honey. It's a lovely breakfast option with a healthy twist. So, try it out as and when you can.





2) Banana French Toast





Bored with the regular French toast recipe? If yes, then you must try this recipe. It is absolutely delicious and can be prepared in mere twenty minutes. Banana French Toast, clubbed with the heavenly topping, is filling and tasty.





3) Sweet French Toast





Yes, French toasts can be sweet and you can try them out while craving a sweet dish. In this recipe, the toast is sweetened with castor sugar, sweet lime and orange juice. Once you make this, relish it with your favourite fruit.





4) Masala Cheese French Toast





There are many people who love to chomp on spicy food come what may. If you are a sucker for dishes loaded with spices and flavours, have this masala cheese French toast. It carries the goodness of cheese and a punch of spices lending a fantastic taste to the overall dish.





5) Sweet And Savoury French Toast





Here's something you can devour for a balanced taste and a perfect blend of two flavours – sweet and savoury. To make your recipe more interesting, serve the dish with fruits, sausages and whipped cream for a perfect taste.





Have you ever tried French toast before? If not, then refer to the mentioned recipes and take your tastebuds on a ride.