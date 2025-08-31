It's a bit like ‘Yellow Love', the city's unconditional love for CSK (Chennai Super Kings). Chennai loves its dosa (or dosai in Tamil). It's a breakfast staple, a popular choice for dinner or an evening snack, essentially an anytime meal. It's also an emotion. Unlike many other dishes, dosa is almost always eaten fresh off the dosa kal (stone griddle) or pan. Many Chennaites grow up with memories of their mother or a loved one making hot dosas for breakfast or an after-school snack, a la minute. You keep shuttling between the dining table and the kitchen for the next piping hot dosa.





Chennai is easily one of the best cities to savour a dosa. Even if you try a new dosa spot every day, you won't run out of options for weeks—maybe even months. The best part? There's more than one type of dosa. From a podi dosa slathered with idli podi (gunpowder) to a venthiya (fenugreek) dosa, to a kari dosa loaded with meat, here are 10 varieties of dosa in Chennai and where to try them:

Here Are 10 Places To Try Dosa In Chennai

1. Ghee Roast at Saravana Bhavan

Photo: Ashwin Rajagopalan

Chennai's food scene has evolved dramatically since the 1980s, when Saravana Bhavan became one of the first brands to challenge the dominance of Udupi-style vegetarian restaurants. Their sinful, wafer-thin ghee roast remains a just reward for walkers and runners along Marina Beach who stop by for a weekend breakfast.





Where: Radhakrishnan Road, Mylapore

2. The OG Udupi-style Masala Dosa at Krishna Restaurant, New Woodlands Hotel

Located in the heart of the city's cultural hub, close to Music Academy, Woodlands was among the first to introduce Chennai to the Masala dosa decades ago. This ghee-laden dosa continues to be a bestseller at this iconic establishment.





Where: Radhakrishnan Salai, Mylapore

3. Ghee Podi Dosa at Murugan Idli Shop

A favourite with both locals and visitors, Murugan is equally famous for its fluffy, almost sticky idlis. Their crispy dosa, coated generously with milaga podi (gunpowder), is served ultra-crisp and is an absolute crowd-pleaser.





Where: 6th Avenue, Besant Nagar

4. Bangalore-style Masala Dosa at Eating Circles

With Chennai's growing love for Udupi cuisine and Bengaluru staples, Eating Circles still stands out for its authentic Bangalore-style Masala ‘dose'. Alongside Karnataka favourites like Maddur Vade, they also serve a Mysore Masala dosa with chutney spread on the inside.





Where: CP Ramaswamy Road, Abhiramapuram

5. Kari Dosai at Konar Kadai

Photo: Ashwin Rajagopalan

Not a dosai you can take lightly. The three-tier Kari dosai at Konar Mess is legendary in Madurai and now in Chennai. This triple-layered dosa includes an omelette and a generous portion of minced mutton. Pair it with a Bovonto (Madurai's iconic soft drink) for the ultimate experience.





Where: Konar Kadai, Whannels Road, Egmore

6. Egg Dosai at Courtallam Border Rahmath Kadai

With its origins near Shenkottai along the Tamil Nadu–Kerala border, this restaurant chain is famous for its flaky ‘Border Parotta'. But regulars also swear by their comforting muttai (egg) dosai, which is equally satisfying.





Where: AA Block, Anna Nagar

7. Millet Dosa at Millet Maagic or Prem's Grama Bhojanam

The appeal of healthy millet dosas in Chennai extends beyond wellness enthusiasts. From pearl millet to ragi (finger millet), these restaurants serve wholesome alternatives to the traditional dosa.





Where: Millet Maagic, Alwarpet or Prem's Grama Bhojanam, Adyar

8. Onion Rava Dosa at Sangeetha Fast Foods, RA Puram

The rava dosa is the ultimate quick-fix at home when you need to serve a snack without fermentation time. Sangeetha's crispy version, loaded with onions and whole peppercorns, is a must-try.





Where: 4th Main Road, RA Puram

9. Bajjari Dosa at Mathsya, Egmore

Photo: Mathsya, Egmore

This thin, airy dosa—also called neer dose—is made with a simple rice batter that doesn't require fermentation. Mathsya, one of Chennai's oldest Udupi-style restaurants, serves a delicious version with freshly ground coconut and jaggery.





Where: Tamil Salai (Halls Road), Egmore





10. Venthiya Dosa with Vada Curry at Sangeetha, Egmore

Made with fenugreek (venthiyam) in the batter, this dosa has a distinct flavour and health benefits. It's soft, thick, and usually served with a hearty vada curry.

Where: Shivalaya Building, Ethiraj Salai, Egmore