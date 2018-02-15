Move Over Bright-Coloured Foods! These Drool-Worthy Black Foods Are Here To Make Your Day

Sarika Rana | Updated: February 15, 2018 19:31 IST
These drool-worthy pictures of all things black are just what you need to see today! Don't forget to drool!
1. It's time to add sesame seeds to your daily diet. This low-fat black sesame paste from Thailand combined with a bread looks like quite a healthy treat.
2. This black risotto topped with shrimps and cream looks deliciously good. Mouth-watering much?
3. This ice-cream with activated charcoal is exactly what you need to detox and enjoy at the same time. This creamy delight is not only healthy, but also a detoxifier.
4. This chocolate and ripe mousse with amazing blackberry jelly caviar is what makes a true foodie happy.
5. Who could have thought a black base pizza will make way for you foodies. This detoxifying pizza made with activated charcoal is super-low in gluten. Topped with all things healthy, this pizza is surely going to make cheesy pizzas run for their money.
6. Who would want to miss out on black noodles topped with tomatoes making it a nutritious treat? These gothic noodles are to diet for.
7. This black flatbread made with activated charcoal topped with healthy veggies is a food paradise for all the health conscious people. You just cannot miss this one!
8. Let's come to the desserts! This sesame cake is also made with activated charcoal. However, making one is definitely not a piece of cake!
9. Here's another pretty bamboo charcoal and black sesame cake with Japanese tea or coffee. In fact, for this cake, you can even choose a meringue base or crumble cookie base.
10. This vegan black crepe topped with strawberry and cream is to die for. Sure, you don't want to miss the sight of it.
People are recognizing the importance of healthy black foods, which are set to rock the food trends this year. Do tell us if you have ever tried any of these black coloured foods and what you think of them?