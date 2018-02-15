Move Over Bright-Coloured Foods! These Drool-Worthy Black Foods Are Here To Make Your Day

Highlights Black foods are the new health-foods in the bay

Black foods are not only healthy, but beautiful too

If you haven't added them in your diet, it is time you do

These drool-worthy pictures of all things black are just what you need to see today! Don't forget to drool!

1. It's time to add sesame seeds to your daily diet. This low-fat black sesame paste from Thailand combined with a bread looks like quite a healthy treat.

A post shared by Nupa (@tnppa) on Aug 20, 2017 at 12:05am PDT

2. This black risotto topped with shrimps and cream looks deliciously good. Mouth-watering much?

A post shared by Reishunger Rezepte (@reishunger) on Jul 31, 2017 at 4:50am PDT

3. This ice-cream with activated charcoal is exactly what you need to detox and enjoy at the same time. This creamy delight is not only healthy, but also a detoxifier.

A post shared by Superfoods Done Right (@rawnice) on Jan 6, 2018 at 11:59pm PST

4. This chocolate and ripe mousse with amazing blackberry jelly caviar is what makes a true foodie happy.

A post shared by Epicfood (@e.pic.food) on Feb 15, 2018 at 2:01am PST

5. Who could have thought a black base pizza will make way for you foodies. This detoxifying pizza made with activated charcoal is super-low in gluten. Topped with all things healthy, this pizza is surely going to make cheesy pizzas run for their money.

A post shared by To live a better way! (@live.and.taste) on Feb 14, 2018 at 7:46am PST

6. Who would want to miss out on black noodles topped with tomatoes making it a nutritious treat? These gothic noodles are to diet for.

A post shared by Schwarz ist das neue Bunt (@tiffanyskleinegruft) on Feb 12, 2018 at 11:12pm PST

7. This black flatbread made with activated charcoal topped with healthy veggies is a food paradise for all the health conscious people. You just cannot miss this one!

A post shared by Edinburgh Foody (@edinburghfoody) on Feb 12, 2018 at 11:38am PST

8. Let's come to the desserts! This sesame cake is also made with activated charcoal. However, making one is definitely not a piece of cake!

A post shared by Steffi KochTrotz (@kochtrotz) on Feb 11, 2018 at 12:11am PST

9. Here's another pretty bamboo charcoal and black sesame cake with Japanese tea or coffee. In fact, for this cake, you can even choose a meringue base or crumble cookie base.

A post shared by miki yamaguchi takeoka (@cherrymerrymuffin723) on Feb 9, 2018 at 5:10am PST

10. This vegan black crepe topped with strawberry and cream is to die for. Sure, you don't want to miss the sight of it.

A post shared by Violet Black (@violetblack.theveganchef) on Feb 8, 2018 at 5:54am PST

People are recognizing the importance of healthy black foods, which are set to rock the food trends this year. Do tell us if you have ever tried any of these black coloured foods and what you think of them?