Indo-Chinese is easily one of those cuisines which feel comforting and indulgent at the same time. When dining out, a plate of noodles and manchurian is the easiest thing to agree on; doesn't matter if you are a vegetarian or prefer non-veg; this cuisine has gotten each one of us covered. What excites us most are the fiery and spicy flavors, the different sauces that add just the right amount of zing and the freshness of spring onions and sesame seeds to balance it all up. Now, we are sure you've had Indo-Chinese for as long as you can remember, but there still remain many dishes with great potential that you may not have tried yet, just like this fiery red alternative of our favourite chilli chicken know as - Dragon Chicken





Chicken chilli and manchurians have become a part of our staple diet

The name says it all, a spicy and flavourful dish, this is sure to make you forget all about your regular Indo-Chinese choices. The dish is made of thin chicken strips, coated with our all-time favourite sauces, the green and red capsicums add just the variety of colours and flavours required and finally topped off with cashews, sesame and spring onions, every bite makes for a wholesome one indeed. Are you slurping yet? Make this effortless dragon chicken recipe today, read more about it here

How To Make Dragon Chicken l Dragon Chicken recipe :

In a bowl marinate the chicken strips with eggs, corn flour, salt, white pepper for at least 20 minutes. Then fry and keep them aside. In a pan heat oil, add ginger-garlic paste, capsicum, all the required sauces and dry masalas. Stir everything together and then add chicken. You may add a corn flour and water slurry if you want to add gravy to this, or you can leave it as it is. Garnish with cashews, sesame seeds, and spring onions and enjoy the dish. Read the full recipe here :





Ingredients

500 gms chicken breast strips

1 tspn white pepper

1 egg

1 tspn cornflour

1tspn chopped ginger

1 tspn chopped garlic

2-4 dried red chilli

half cup big slices of onion

4 tspn soy sauce

2 tbspn red chilli sauce

2 tbspn tomato sauce

1 tspn sugar

8-10 cashew nuts (Chopped or cut in the middle)

1 medium sized green capsicum sliced

1 medium sized red capsicum sliced

1 tspn sesame seeds

cup spring onions

Method





1. In a bowl, take the chicken strips; add 2 tspn soy sauce, cornflour, egg, white pepper and some salt.





2. Mix this properly and let this marinate for minimum 15 minutes.





3. Now fry the chicken strips until lightly golden.





4. In another pan heat some oil and roast the cashews, once they brown a little but, remove them and keep them aside.





5. In the same pan add ginger, garlic, dried red chillies, onions and cook for some time.





6. Once onions are a little translucent, add the capsicums and cook for another 2 minutes.





7. Now add all the sauces, a little white pepper, and the cashews.





8. Taste before adding salt and sugar; adjust it according to your preference.





9. Finally add the chicken strips and mix until everything is well coated, you may sprinkle some water at this point to coat the masala.





10. Finally, add sesame seeds and springs onions on top, and serve hot.





Well now, don't you wait for long, try this easy-peasy recipe today and let us know how you like it in the comments below.