As the name suggests or as it is fondly called, Indo-Chinese is a fusion of Indian and Chinese food, originating from the streets of Calcutta (now Kolkata). We all love gorging on lip-smacking Indo-Chinese dishes like fried rice, Manchurian, chilli potato et al. All these dishes have been our go-to-dishes whenever we crave something hot and spicy. Isn't it? So, now is the time we learn to master them in the kitchen with new variations. Have you ever tried Egg Indo-Chinese dishes? Let's dig deeper to find out the recipes.





Since India is all about different flavours, colours and piquant food fusions. Egg Indo-Chinese recipes are a delectable addition to the list. So without any further ado, let's learn about these recipes.

Here Are 5 Indo-Chinese Egg Recipes That You Must Try:

1. Egg Manchurian

This egg manchurian recipe is altogether exceptional as it is prepared with boiled eggs along with some sauteed veggies, including onion, bell pepper and a mixture of sauces. You can add or remove the sauces as per your taste. Here's the recipe for you.

2. Egg And Garlic Fried Rice

Fried rice is one of the most popular lunch or dinner options to prepare with some leftover rice. Pair it up with any sauce or curry and your one meal is ready. This fried rice recipe features an exciting twist when tossed with egg and a strong flavour of garlic. Click here for the recipe.

3. Chilli Egg

Enough of chilli chicken and paneer! Try this oh-so-delicious deep-fried chilli egg recipe in your next family gatherings. Sauté a few veggies along with sauces and seasonings then drop in some fried eggs and you're done for a meaty, spicy and tasty treat. Click here for the recipe.

4. Egg Hakka Noodles

Quick, easy and simply irresistible, Egg Hakka noodles is everyone's absolute favourite! Here is a fuss-free recipe you can try at home on your busy days, it requires just a few ingredients and gets ready in 20 minutes. Here's the recipe for you.

5. Classic Egg Fried rice

Another easy, quick and simple recipe, this egg recipe is almost like a staple at home. Veggies, eggs along with steamed rice, stir-fried in various spicy sauces. Click here for the recipe.

What are you waiting for? Go try these recipes and let us know how you liked them in the comment section below.