South Indian food has undoubtedly made a mark on everyone's heart. We love how comforting and flavourful the dishes are. But if you are new to cooking, then getting the right consistency of idli and dosa batters or the right amount of spices in sambhar or rasam can be tricky. While there are many easy and instant recipes that help you make some fluffy idlis, we have come across one such recipe of making an idli lookalike that is super easy and super delicious. This recipe of bread idli by celebrity Chef Saransh Goila can be made in 20 minutes, and this snack will surely be a hit among your family and guests.





Usually, when we are hungry, we run around our kitchen and check for all the snacks and namkeens to stop the sound of our growling stomachs. And with this recipe of bread idli, you can quickly fill your stomach in no time. The best part about this dish is that you can make it any point in your day and enjoy it with your family or friends.

Here Is The Recipe Of Bread Idli | Bread Idli Recipe

First, take some bread slices and cut them in circles using any Katori. Then in a bowl, mash some boiled potatoes, garam masala, amchur, salt and chilli powder. Mix them well and stick them to your circular bread pieces. Then in another bowl, add some yoghurt, spices and top it off with a tadka of curry seeds and rai.





Toast the prepared bread on a pan till golden brown. Once done, add the dahi tadka and pour some imly chutney, green chutney and anar for the final garnish.





Take a look at the recipe by Chef Saransh Goila:





Now, all you need to do is sit and enjoy this yummy 'breadli!' Make this dish at your home and let us know how you liked it.









