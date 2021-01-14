Spicy Idli Recipe: A Quick Snack You Can Make With Leftover Idlis In 2 Minutes

This idli snack recipe is a must-try.

Highlights Idli is a popular South Indian meal for breakfast and evening snacks.

Use leftover idlis to make this spicy idli snack that you'll love.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

How do you like to eat your idlis? Dunk them in sambar or simply pair them with coconut chutney or tomato chutney? They are many ways you can enjoy plain but versatile idli. Some people also stuff idli with veggies to add more flavours to it. However we plan to eat the idli, there are many times that we are left with leftover idlis and are over with sambar or chutney to go with them. And sometimes, we just don't want to repeat the same meal.



Here is a genius recipe of an idli snack that you can make in just 2 minutes. This spicy idli dish is full of flavours and you can enjoy it without feeling the need for a side dish. In fact, you'll like it so much that you won't mind making idlis from scratch just to make this 2-min snack later. Steamed sooji idlis are tossed in a tempering of just a couple of south Indian-special spices.





(Also Read: Use Leftover Idlis To Make These Surprisingly Yummy Treats)





Use leftover idli to make spicy snacks.

How To Make Sooji Idli:

First, make idlis by making a batter of sooji mixed in equal parts of curd and water. Add salt, and keep it aside for at least half an hour. Then add fruit salt to the batter and steam to make soft idlis.



How To Make Spicy Idli Recipe | Spicy Idli Recipe:



If you have leftover plain idlis already, just go ahead with the rest of the recipe.





Ingredients:





For about 10 idlis, you'll need 10-12 curry leaves, 1 tsp of mustard seeds and 1 tsp red chilli powder. But you can adjust the amount of the spices as per your taste preference.





Method:





1. Heat some oil in a pan. Add some chopped curry leaves and mustard seeds and let them fry till they crackle. This should not take more than a minute.





Promoted

2. Then, add a generous amount of red chilli powder, stir once and add the steamed idli to the tempering. Mix well, turn off the gas, and serve hot.





It's this simple and easy to make spicy idli at home! Do try this amazing idli recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.









