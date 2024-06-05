Want to explore Mumbai's food scene ... but on a budget? Fortunately, the city has a wide range of dining experiences and street food options that can cater to different needs and limits. Being on a budget does not mean you have to miss out on the best spots in the city. Rather, some of the most iconic ones have managed to keep their prices relatively low over the years. While you can find decent pocket-friendly fare in nearly every corner of the city, we have created a special list. Our recommendations include legendary restaurants and eating joints located near tourist spots and other places of interest. Thus, by making a plan to visit these budget-friendly places, you can roam around after your meal and explore Mumbai beyond food as well!

Explore Mumbai On A Budget: 12 Best Restaurants In Mumbai For Inexpensive Food

1. Aaswad, Dadar

Aaswad is widely considered to be one of the best places to eat Maharashtrian food in Mumbai. The plushness of the interior design, aesthetic motifs and uniquely stylish cutlery may lead you to assume high prices. But Aaswad has consistently maintained its taste, quality and cost over the years. Their sabudana vada, misal pav, thalipeeth, kothimbir vadi and vada pav boast a loyal legion of fans. Aaswad is a fantastic choice for a quick snack grab with friends, a lavish family dinner or simply a solo date to dig into yummy food.

Where: Aaswad Upahar & Mithai Gruh, Sanskruti Building Gadkari Chowk, 4, Lady Jamshedji Road, opp. Shiv Sena Bhavan, Dadar West, Mumbai.





2. Prakash Shakahari Upahar Kendra, Dadar

Another legendary spot for Maharashtrian food is also located near Shivaji Park - Prakash Shakahari Upahar Kendra. This simple restaurant has been serving local favourites for more than 3 decades. There are no adornments, the focus remains on flavours that have remained unbeatable. Don't miss out on the vada pav, misal pav, sabudana vada, and poha here.

Where: 9/10, Horizon Building, Gokhale Road, Dadar West, Mumbai.





What to see nearby: Visit Dadar market for shopping and more food exploration. Alternatively, go in the opposite direction towards Shivaji Park (which often hosts cultural events) or further to visit the Viewing Deck which offers eye-catching views of the Arabian Sea and part of the Mumbai skyline.





Also Read: Top 10 Breakfast Places In Mumbai You Must Visit

3. Mama Kane, Dadar

Brave the bustle of the lively market and hurrying commuters to visit Mama Kane, situated right next to Dadar Railway Station (West). Locals love to frequent this unpretentious establishment, especially before or after catching a train. It has been around for more than a century, serving batata vada, sabudana vada, varan bhaat and several other Maharashtrian delights. Their fiery thalipeeth is also quite popular.

Where: Senapati Bapat Marg, Near Kabutar khana, Dadar East, Dadar, Mumbai.





4. Ram Ashraya, Matunga

You will find innumerable options for budget-friendly South Indian food in the city. Even small restaurants that don't specialise in the cuisine tend to keep a few of its staples on that menu. But if consistent taste and an iconic spot are what you're looking for, you cannot go wrong with Ram Ashraya. Named among Taste Atlas' 150 Legendary Restaurants In The World in 2023, this restaurant serves some of the yummiest idli, Mysore dosa and pineapple sheera in the city. Eat to your heart's content - and more - and later marvel at the inexpensive bill total!

Where: Shop 3-6 ground floor, Jamnadas Mansion, Bazar, Laxmi Narayan Lane, Matunga (C.R.), Matunga East, Mumbai.





5. Mani's Cafe, Matunga

Want to eat like Mumbaikars on their work break? Head to Mani's Cafe and you will most probably run into quite a few of them! It has become the go-to place for wholesome and delicious South Indian comfort food for anyone on a budget. Note that there are typically no chairs here. Stand and savour their crisp medu vadas, soft idlis, flavourful dosas and energising filter coffee. Mani's also has outlets at Nariman Point (another quick-service spot) and Dadar West (a part of the food court at Kohinoor Square).

Where: 279 C/40, Keshav Bhuvan, Ground Floor, Near Nappu Garden, Deodhar Road, Matunga East, Mumbai.





6. Poornima, Fort

While Matunga Central is the go-to neighbourhood for South Indian food, you will also find many Udipi-style restaurants tucked away in lanes in other parts of the city. One such hidden gem is Poornima in Fort. Like Mani's Cafe, you will often find this place packed during peak hours with people from nearby offices. Their South Indian thali is a true value-for-money feast on a plate. You can also enjoy other South Indian dishes and filter coffee.

Where: Raja Bahadur Compound Building Number 5, Muddanna Shetty Marg, Bldg no- 29-41, Shop no-4, G-f, Tamarind Lane, Fort, Mumbai.





7. Pancham Puriwala, Fort

Pancham Puriwala, located near CSMT, began as a small food stall in the 1840s. This historic restaurant attracts foodies from all over with its delicious, pocket-friendly North Indian fare. Here, one can indulge in various kinds of puris, pumpkin sabzi, aloo puri, veg thalis and chole bhature.

Where: 10, Perin Nariman St, Bora Bazar Precinct, Ballard Estate, Fort, Mumbai.





Also Read: 10 Best Vegetarian Restaurants In Mumbai You Must Try

8. Highway Gomantak, Bandra

This no-frills eating joint is known for its lip-smacking Malvani and Goan food made using traditional home-style recipes. Shashikala and Ramesh Potnis opened the restaurant in 1991. Since then, lovers of Goan and Malvani food have thronged to Highway Gomantak for their authentic dishes. Signature delicacies include the Bombil fry, stuffed pomfret, mutton-vade, jawla kismur and more. They also have several options for non-vegetarian and seafood thalis whose taste and prices will make you want to become a returning customer!

Where: 44/2179, Pranav CHSL, Service Rd, near Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, Gandhi Nagar, Bandra East, Mumbai.





9. Chaitanya, Dadar

Another beloved haven for seafood enthusiasts is Chaitanya in Dadar West. This humble family-owned Malvani restaurant also captured the hearts of foodies with its home-style offerings made with the freshest ingredients. Bangda (mackerel), rava-coated prawns, sagoti, crab curry, and sol kadhi are among the must-try treats here. Surekha and Nitin Walke established Chaitanya in the early 1990s and later, they expanded to open a secondary location in the city - Nav Chaitanya in Andheri.

Where: 33, Rao Bahadur SK Bole Road, Dadar West, Prabhadevi, Mumbai.





10. Kyani & Co., Marine Lines

Most of Mumbai's historical Irani cafes are value-for-money eating joints. If you're near Marine Lines or Churchgate, don't miss Kyani & Co., housed inside a colonial-era building near the Metro Cinema Junction. They are famous for Iranian and Parsi dishes like bun maska with chai, akuri, keema pav, old-school desserts and much more.

Where: Jer Mahal Estate, 657, Jagannath Shankar Seth Rd, opp. Metro Inox Theatre, Dhobi Talao, Marine Lines, Mumbai.





11. Good Luck Restaurant, Bandra

This legendary cafe is located opposite the Mehboob Studios in Bandra West. A favourite with locals for a long time, this eating joint is known for classic Irani and North Indian comfort foods. Enjoy their popular bun maska with chai, keema pav, chicken roll and egg preparations. Soak in the atmosphere too - the chequerboard floors and old-school decor are sure to transport you to another era.

Where: Mehboob Khan Chowk, 106, Hill Road, Mount Mary, Bandra West, Mumbai.





12. J Hearsch & Co., Bandra

Most foodies in Mumbai have a preferred Bandra bakery. Bandra West is home to several legendary bakeries and J Hearsch & Co. is one of the most popular. Also simply called "Hearsch Bakery", this spot often sees long queues of hungry customers waiting to grab the goodies before they get over. There is no seating as such, but people are more than happy to eat as they stand or simply pack for home. Their mutton roll, chicken puff and mayo sandwiches are a must-try.

Where: 90 A, Hill Road, next to Holy Family Hospital, Bandra West, Mumbai.





Want to explore the street food scene in Mumbai? Click here to discover popular spots that serve many of the classics.





Also Read: How To Spend 24 Hours In Mumbai: What To Eat, See And Do