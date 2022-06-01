Murmura is a typical ingredient that is used to make a variety of Indian snacks such as bhel puri, jhalmuri, chidva snack, and more. Murmura can be used to make a lip-smacking namkeen snack by mixing it with spices, or it can be turned into a sweet snack by adding sugar. They have a light and flaky texture, making them ideal for snacking and making a variety of recipes. This versatile ingredient is made entirely of rice grains that have been filled with air. However, if you are looking for new ways in which you can make use of this ingredient, how about making a murmure ka nashta?!





Also Read: Watch: Quick And Easy Masala Cheese Toast Recipe For A Delicious Tea Time Snack





Many of us have a hectic morning schedule and don't get enough time to cook an elaborate meal. If not that, some of us don't want to indulge in a heavy breakfast early in the morning. So, for those times, this murmura nashta is perfect! This recipe is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients and 10 minutes to cook. Pair this with your morning tea or coffee for a fulfilling meal. The recipe that we bring you today is by food vlogger Parul Jain posted on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Check out the full video below:

Murmura Nashta Recipe: Here's How To Make Murmura Nashta







Take one cup of murmura, then add it to the grinder and make a powder. Now add suji and curd. Mix and make a semi-thick batter by mixing water in this. Now heat some oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, green chillies, urad, and curry leaves. Pour this into the batter. Mix this well, take a ladle full of this batter and pour it onto a pan to create a pancake-like shape. Cook it from both sides, and your murmura nashta is ready! Pair this with chutneys and enjoy.











Watch the full recipe of this quick and easy murmura nashta here:











You can even pack this quick recipe for lunch and have it anywhere! Try out this yummy recipe yourself, and let us know how you liked its taste!