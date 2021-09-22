When it comes to cooking a vegetarian meal, there are many options that one can think of. But in the pool of the delicious vegetarian meal, one underrated ingredient that most of us love having is mushroom! Whether you turn it into a gravy, make a sabzi or add it in a vegetable bake - mushrooms always seem to amp up the taste. So, if you are also a fan of this ingredient, then today, we bring you a recipe of mushroom butter masala that is a must-try!





(Also Read: Don't Miss Out On These Simple Snack Recipes If You Love Mushrooms)





This mushroom recipe is made with a blend of tomatoes, onions, cashews, garlic, and masalas, making it richer and creamier in taste. Make this dish when you have guests coming over or simply when you want to indulge in something easy to make and yummy. The mushroom butter masala can easily be cooked with everyday home ingredients so you also don't need any fancy ingredients for it. Check out the recipe below:

How To Make Mushroom Butter Masala | Mushroom Butter Masala Recipe

To make this dish, first, take mushrooms, cut them and boil. Now take tomatoes, garlic, onion, cashews and ginger and roast them till slightly brown. Once done, let it cool and blend them to form a paste. Add this paste to a pan and cook. When it starts boiling, add the required masalas according to your taste. Then cook on low flame for 5 minutes. Lastly, add the boiled mushroom to the gravy and stir. You can choose to add capsicum as well for extra flavour.

(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Mushroom Samosa At Home (Recipe Inside)





Pair this yummy dish with steamed rice, naan/roti and spicy chutney for maximum indulgence!





For the full recipe of mushroom paneer butter masala, click here.





Make this dish and let us know how you liked the taste of it!



