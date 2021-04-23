Most of us love mushrooms but stay away due to their reputation of being tricky and exotic. However, edible fungi, which are rich in taste and nutrients, must be a part of your diet. And from salads to Indian curries, mushrooms are a versatile ingredient that can be used as per your tastes. Mushrooms are low in calories and are full of Vitamin D and antioxidants. They also make for a good addition to your snack-time recipes. Take a look at some simple mushroom recipes that you can rustle up in the kitchen with ease.

Here Are 7 Of Our Best Mushroom Recipes That You Can Try At Home:

1. Bacon and Mushroom Toast Recipe

Mushrooms are known to help in regulating weight. As it is full of lean protein, it has extremely negligible fat or cholesterol. So one can mix it up with some bacon and spread it over some toast, without worrying too much about your cholesterol intake. The richness of the proteins is balanced by mixing it with some yoghurt. Click here for the recipe.

2. Mini Mushroom Pizza

If you are a pizza fan, then you will love this recipe. This mini-pizza snack is easy to make and even easier to devour. The goodness of mushrooms is coupled with the freshness of corn and the richness of the cheese. The recipe is perfect for vegetarians and will not make you feel too full. All the meat lovers can also add a lean protein to elevate the dish to their taste. Check out the recipe here.

3. Baked Mushroom and Lentils Fritters

For all those on a diet, we have a healthy option for you. Fritters made of mushroom and lentils are healthy, filling and absolutely yummy. To take the healthy quotient up a notch, these fritters are not fried but baked. While mushrooms are rich in zinc and potassium, lentils contain a healthy dose of vitamin B6. All of these nutrients help in strengthening your immunity. Here's the recipe.

4. Mushroom Samosa

If you love samosa, then this recipe is perfect for you. The versatile mushroom can be incorporated easily into this much-loved Indian snack. If you are trying to stay away from potatoes, replace your samosa filling with mushrooms and enjoy the snack. We recommend that you pair it with some refreshing mint chutney. Check it out here.

5. Mushroom Masala Toast

This mushroom masala toast is your perfect tea-time snack. The modest toast can help in bringing out the natural flavours of the mushroom. Make sure you have crispy with some grated cheese. Here's the easy recipe video for you.

6. Mushroom Paneer Toast

Panner and mushroom go very well together. The special snack recipe brings out the best of both the star ingredients. Moreover, spices such as cumin seeds, Kashmiri chillies along with chopped garlic add the X-factor to the dish. Check out the recipe here.



7. Savoury Corn Tarts With Mushroom

Are you on a gluten-free diet? Then get your hands on these savoury corn tarts. The traditional maida is replaced with maize flour and the tarts are topped with a delectable mix of corn, cheese and mushroom. Take a look at the recipe.

These are some of our picks but there is so much more you can do with mushrooms. Tell us your pick from the list.