Here Are The Must-Visit Food Festivals In Delhi/NCR:



Oriental Duck Festival At Chowman

One of the leading chain of restaurants in Chinese cuisine, Chowman is bringing its speciality- Oriental Duck Festival for the first time in Delhi NCR. The yearly curated quintessential monthly food festival widely renowned amongst the Chowman loyalists is witnessing its 12th edition in Kolkata this year. Embrace the winter chills with a plethora of enticing duck delicacies inspired from different parts of the world and cooked in traditional Asian style with a little bend and fusion, this month-long festival will bring in over 12 new dishes made with tender duck meat.

We tried Braised Duck in Exotic Veg, Kolkata Style Chilli Duck, Roasted Duck in Chilli Plum Sauce, Butter Chilli Garlic Duck Meat Noodles and Roasted Duck Fried Rice. All the dishes were cooked perfectly and tasted great.

The exciting menu of this food festival also consists of other delectable delicacies such as Duck Meat Soup with Oyster Mushroom, Duck Meat Bao, Crispy Fried Duck Triangles, Thai Style Aromatic Duck, Mongolian Chilli Duck, Roasted Mango Duck in Lemon Sauce, Cantonese Style Roasted Duck with Scallions, Roasted Duck in Bamboo Shoot and more.

Date: Till 12th January 2024

Time: 12 Noon-10:30 PM

Cost For Two: Rs 1500+ taxes/-



VietNom's Winter Warmth Menu

This Winter Season, VietNom invites you to try their exquisite Winter Warmth Menu. Step into a winter wonderland of Vietnamese culinary delights as the menu unveils warmth to chase away the chill. Immerse your taste buds with delicious Duck Pho in a rich broth and tender duck meat. Explore the Pulled Duck Lettuce Wraps, and indulge in the hearty satisfaction of Grilled King Oyster Mushrooms. For the ultimate winter feast, enjoy the Coconut Kaffir Lime Fried Rice, and don't forget to treat yourself to the decadence of our Vietnamese Coffee Basque Cheesecake, a heavenly fusion of sweet and savoury notes.





At the VietNom bar, you can immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Winter Cocktails, from the soul-soothing VietNom Mulled Wine to Sake Bombs, The Lady in Red Cocktail, the Warm Rum Toddy, Monkey Gland as well as VietNog are the perfect Winter Warmth cocktails that offer an enticing array of flavours, promising to elevate your winter evenings. The cocktails start at INR 699 + taxes.



Mensho Tokyo's Winter Ramen Bowls

Mensho Tokyo invites you to escape the Cold Winter Season of Delhi and indulge in their all-new Winter Warming Ramen Bowls. The perfect hearty accompaniments for frosty winter days and nights, their newly launched Goma Negi Ramen contains thin noodles, umami miso tare, a drizzle of sesame oil, and fresh spring onions. In addition to this, the Ramen also contains a huge portion of toasted sesame seeds, giving it a nutty and wholesome flavour, and comes with an option of a light chicken, or a vegan broth.







