In recent years, food experiments and fusion desserts have continued to catch the attention of food lovers. The latest creation going viral online is the Mysore Pak Cruffin. It combines the rich, sweet and melt-in-the-mouth texture of traditional Mysore Pak with the flaky, buttery layers of a cruffin. Recently, a food content creator tried this unique sweet treat and shared his experience on social media.

The video opened with the creator taking out a round, kind of dome-shaped dessert with a spiralled and layered exterior. The base is a laminated cruffin, which is a hybrid of a croissant and a muffin. When the creator broke it open, the flaky layers revealed a centre filled with creamy coffee custard.

But the real twist came at the end. The bottom of the cruffin is packed with rich, gram-laden Mysore Pak, which gives the dessert a distinct taste. “Filled with coffee custard, it is too yummy, totally worth it,” the creator said, urging people to try it during their trip to Mysore.

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Take a look at the video:

The video caught the attention of foodies on social media. “Are you kidding meeeee!!!!" one user wrote in excitement.

“What is Cruffin?” another asked. The creator replied, “A cruffin is basically a croissant and a muffin combined.”

“Why isn't it there in Hyderabad?" someone else wrote.

“Worth every bite,” an individual added.

“It was heavenly,” another shared.

The content creator revealed that he got this unique Mysore Pak Cruffin from SAPA – Sourdough & Pastry in Mysore. According to the bakery, this unique dessert is one of their Dasara specials. Besides the cruffin, they also introduced Holige Choux. It is a famous choux with turmeric leaf custard and coconut, Holige Hoorna, along with jaggery caramel.

What do you think of this unique dessert? Would you like to try it? Let us know.

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