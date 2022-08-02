Shukla Paksha Panchami, the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of the Lunar month (Sawan) is celebrated as Nag Panchami. The day usually falls two days after Hariyali Teej, and this year it is being celebrated on August 2, 2022. The day is dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva and Nag Devta. It is believed that worshipping snakes will please the serpent Gods and will eradicate evil and fear of snakes. Women worship Nag Devta to pray for the well-being of their brothers and families. The festival is observed in India as well as Nepal. Mansa Mata, who is believed to be the mother of all nagas, is also worshipped.

Nag Panchami 2022: Date And Timings

Nag Panchami Date: Tuesday, August 2, 2022





Nag Panchami Start Time: 5:13 AM





Nag Panchami End Date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022





Nag Panchami End Time: 5:41 AM





Nag Panchami Puja Timings: August 2, 2022 - 5:43 AM to 8:25 AM





(Source: Drik Panchang)

Nag Panchami 2022: History And Significance

According to Hindu mythology, when Lord Krishna was young, he accidentally fell into the Yamuna river where we attacked by a dangerous snake, Kaliya. When Kaliya realised that Lord Krishna was powerful, it pleaded with Lord Krishna not to kill it. Lord Krishna spared the snake on the condition that it won't ever harm people. Nag Panchami marks the victory of Lord Krishna over Kaliya snake.





On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Nag Devta to protect their families from all evil, fear of snakes and sarpa dosha. There are twelve nagas that are worshipped during Nag Panchami puja -

Ananta





Vasuki





Shesha





Padma





Kambala





Karkotaka





Ashvatara





Dhritarashtra





Shankhapala





Kaliya





Takshaka





Pingala





(Also Read: 5 Quick And Yummy Indian Desserts You Can Try At Home Today)

Kheer is popularly offered as bhog during Indian festivals.

Nag Panchami 2022: Foods For Bhog

All devotees offer milk to the idols of Nag Devta. Sweets like rice kheer are also offered as bhog. Some devotees also offer eggs to the snakes. Those who are fasting can make kheer with vrat-special samwat ke chawal.





Here is a recipe of rice kheer for Nag Panchami bhog.





Here is a recipe of vrat-special samwat kheer.





It is also said that cooking and eating in iron utensils should be avoided on this day.





Here's wishing you all a very auspicious Nag Panchami 2022!



