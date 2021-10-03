Do you remember your school days? As soon as the bell rang for the last period, we would rush out of the school and buy all kinds of nibbles from the nearby shops or street vendors! And among all those delicious delights- one such thing that most of us loved to devour was the yummy nan khatai! These buttery, white and flaky biscuits were sold straight from the hot Tawa and then into small packets that would make us drool every time. So, if you miss the yummy texture of these biscuits, then it's time to make some of your own!





As we were searching for some easy nan khatai recipes, we came across a video by food vlogger "Cook with Parul", who quickly whips up these yummy biscuits in just 15 minutes! Once you make this recipe, we assure you that you will be cooking it again and again. Make these delights in no time and store them in a jar to share with your family. Read the recipe below.

Here Is The Recipe Of Nan Khatai | Nan Khatai Recipe

In a bowl, add one cup of ghee and sugar. Mix these two with the help of a whisker till a smooth texture is formed. Now put a strainer on top of the bowl and add all-purpose flour, gram flour, sooji and baking powder. Now strain it in the same bowl. Add salt after straining and mix again to form a semi-soft dough.

Now take a heavy-bottomed kadhai and put it on low flame for eight minutes. Till then, form small laddoo like shapes from the dough and put them on a plate. Drop this plate in the kadhai for 20 minutes and cook the biscuits. If you have an oven, you can bake the biscuits in that as well.





Watch the full recipe of nan khatai here:

















Make these delicious biscuits and let us know how you liked the taste of them!



