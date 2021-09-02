National Nutrition week 2021 began on 1st September and will go on till 7th September to raise awareness about having nutritious food and leading a healthy lifestyle. Although our relationship with food is such that we are always attracted to eat something oily, spicy or sugary- it's safe to say that in the past two years many of us have become health conscious. Even though now, as we try to eat healthy, we still might lack the daily nutrition that our bodies may require. But if you are in search of gaining the required amount of nutrients for health and boosting immunity naturally, it's time to amp up your diet with some yummy immunity-boosting drinks!





Immunity-boosting drinks are a mix of a variety of things that can aid your health in several ways. With that, these drinks give you a good amount of nutrition and energy for the day. So, without waiting any further, let us check out these immunity-boosting drinks to make at home.

National Nutrition Week 2021: 5 Immunity Boosting Drinks You Must Have Every Morning:

1. Green Juice

Leafy green vegetables are high in nutrients and can be consumed regularly. These can also help you lose weight. So, make a juice with spinach, lettuce, or kale. Mix this all in a blender and add sweetness as per your taste. This drink can help you increase your immunity while also providing you with a variety of nutrients.

2. Papaya Juice With Halim Seeds

This drink will help you maintain a healthy digestive system. It has a good amount of vitamin C and can be made in about five minutes. It's as simple as blending peeled papaya. Serve immediately with soaked garden cress seeds.

3. Beetroot And Carrot Juice

The combination of carrot and beetroot is high in vitamin A, C, and E and iron and calcium. This juice can help you increase your immunity while also fighting inflammation. You may strengthen the immunity-boosting qualities of this drink by mixing in some ginger and turmeric.

4. Bael Panna

Wood apple, also known as bael, is a fruit that can be found all over India. It's high in fibre and Vitamin C, and it's claimed to help with digestion. Bael Panna is a refreshing drink that keeps your stomach cool, protects you from sunstroke and gives you a good amount of nutrients.

5. Kokum Fig Sherbet

In a jar, combine the kokum, fig, cumin seed powder, and black salt. Now combine everything. You can mix a few tablespoons of this with cooled water in a large glass and enjoy this drink anytime.





Make these delicious drinks anytime and enjoy them for an immunity and nutrient boost! Let us know in the comments below which one you liked the best.











