National Nutrition Week: 6 Breakfast Foods For Building Strong Immunity

National nutrition week is celebrated from 1st September to 7th September each year. The initiative is aimed at promoting the importance of nutrition and overall health. Our relationship with food is becoming more and more skewed with each passing day. In our attempt to find tasty foods, we are almost becoming forgetful of the fact that food's primary function is to provide nutrition. You have to have healthy foods whether you like it or not, and yes, you can always make healthy food tasty if you try.

In the present times, when there's so much chatter around building immunity, we spoke to Delnaz T. Chanduwadia, Chief Dietitian, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, who told us about some ways in which we can make our breakfast enriched with immunity-boosting properties.





"Immunity is not built in a day, you have to have a holistic approach to strengthen your immunity. Your breakfast, should be wholesome, nutritious and balanced. The right breakfast can tide you through the day in terms of energy, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Breakfast should be a combination of good quality proteins, fiber and fat," Delnaz T. Chanduwadia said.





Here are some foods Dietitian Delnaz would recommend for immunity and overall good health:





1. Oats





A healthy source of protein and fibre, oats are a preferred option amomg many health enthusiasts. The beta-glucan found in oats may help boost infection-fighting cells. Additionally, oats are also enriched with selenium and zinc that help ward off risk of infection and seasonal ailments.

2. Red Rice Poha





Those who like traditional Indian breakfast can try red rice poha. It is a good source of complex carbohydrates that metabolise soon, and does not cause blood sugar spikes.





3. Home-Made Granola







Try and avoid strore-bought granola, or only purchase from trusted brands. Granola with a lot of nuts and seeds and roasted oats or rice crisps along with milk would also make an interesting breakfast option. All these foods are packed with antioxidants that help boost immunity too, as well as promote healthy weight loss





4. Idli or dosa





Food made from fermented batter is good for gut, and a healthy gut is key for good immunity. Pair it with piping hot sambar, which is also known to have a plethora of health benefits.





5. Eggs





A good dose of protein may also help bolster you from within. Eggs are touted to be the best bio-available sources of protein. The protein retrieved from eggs is very easy for our bodies to assimilate. They are very versatile too, vegetarians could opt for mixed sprouts or paneer.







6. Nuts and seeds





Crunchy nuts and seeds are a good source of fat and protein. A generous sprinkle of nuts over your morning porridge could be a great idea. Even when consumed as is, it helps fulfill our requirement of protein, fat and fibre. They are also a treasure of free radical fighting antioxidants and omega 3 fatty acids.





