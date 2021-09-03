National nutrition week 2021 is here! This special week aims at raising awareness about the health benefits of eating nutritious food. It is annually observed from September 1 to September 7 in India. Organised by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, this week has been organized to educate about the importance of nutrition. Healthy and glowing skin can never goes out of style, but the way we achieve it keeps changing. Gone are the days of using chemical-filled moisturisers, people now prefer to use natural ingredients to make their skin beautiful and healthy. Therefore, take the occasion of national nutrition week and learn about the multi-faceted benefits of fresh seasonal juices that will make our skin look flawless!





Diet Tips For Glowing Skin: Here Are 5 Monsoon Juices That Will Make Your Skin Glow:

1.Bottle gourd juice

"Bottle gourd is a vegetable high on the water and is a rich source of vitamin C, K and calcium." shares Bangalore-based Nutritionist, Dr Anju Sood. Vitamin C and Zinc that helps in slowing down cell ageing and may prevent wrinkles from appearing on the face. The juice cleanses the system and balances the secretion of oil from pores. This may reduce pimples and acne.

Pomegranate juice tastes delicious!

2.Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranate juice is rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants may help provide natural protection against ultraviolet rays. Pomegranate juice contains natural antimicrobials from Vitamin C that helps in fighting bacteria and fungus in the skin. This may help prevent acne breakouts.





3.Tomato Juice

Tomato juice is a great source of carotenoids, they are excellent for having healthy skin. Carotenoids protect the skin from sun damage, this may help prevent wrinkling of the skin.

Sprinkle some lemon in watermelon juice to make it more tasty.

4.Watermelon Juice

Watermelon Juice is full of vitamin A and vitamin C. Vitamin A helps repair skin cells, the lack of this vitamin may make your skin look dry and flaky. Vitamin C helps the body make collagen. Collagen is a protein that keeps our skin supple.





5.Cucumber Juice

Cucumber juice is high in vitamins and minerals and improves your skin, leaving it rejuvenated. Dr Shilpa Arora, nutritionist and certified macrobiotic coach, says it is high in antioxidants, calming inflammation in the skin and reducing the likelihood of redness and blemishes.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









