As children, we were taught that vitamin D is very important for our bodies. But, have you ever wondered why? Vitamin D plays an essential part in the regulation and absorption of important nutrients like calcium, magnesium and phosphate in the body. How does one get vitamin D? We were even taught the answer to this question as children. It is the sun! We know why we need vitamin D and how we can get it, yet vitamin D deficiency is a prevalent condition in many Indians.

Effects of Vitamin D Deficiency:

Vitamin D deficiency can lead to soft and brittle bones, joint pain, back pain muscle pain; etc. Extreme cases may be at risk of arthritis, rickets and osteoporosis. The reason behind Vitamin D deficiency is our sedentary lifestyle. It prevents us from soaking in some Sun! But Sun is not the only source of vitamin D, certain foods are also is a rich source of vitamin D and eating these foods have their benefits as well.





A study published in the journal of The North American Menopause Society says that vitamin D rich foods may help keep the risk of diabetes at bay. Another study found that vitamin D may help combat tuberculosis bacteria found in the lungs. Therefore, there are many benefits reason to add vitamin D rich foods to your diet. We have curated a list of vitamin D rich that will keep your body healthy and happy.





National Nutrition Week 2021: Here are 7 foods that are rich in Vitamin D:

1.Eggs

Eggs are well rounded in nutrients; they are full of proteins, vitamin D, calcium and more. They also are very easy to add to your daily cooking.





2.Yoghurt

Made of milk, yoghurt is 81% water making it light and easy to digest. It is a good source of vitamin D.





3.Milk

Our mothers have forced us to have milk every day in our childhood for a reason, it is because it is a good source of calcium and vitamin D.

Mushrooms taste great in omelettes.

4.Mushrooms

This edible fungus is not only delicious but very good for your health. Mushrooms are rich sources of vitamin D.





5.Spinach

The secret to Popeye the sailor man's strength should be yours as well. Spinach is rich in proteins and Vitamin D.

Cheese is a good Vitamin D snack.

6.Cheese

Who doesn't love cheese? Even though it has been dubbed as fatty food, this by-product of milk is a good source of vitamin D





7.Soybeans

While soybean might be dubbed as faux meat by some people, it is a good source of protein and vitamin D.





