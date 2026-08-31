Social media has no shortage of strange food combinations, but some unexpected pairings can actually taste much better than they sound. Nauheed Cyrusi decided to test one such unusual mix and her reaction may make you want to try it too.





The idea may sound odd at first and even Nauheed was unsure before taking her first bite. But the result surprised her. After tasting the ice cream with soy sauce, she found that the two flavours worked surprisingly well together. She said the combination actually tasted like salted caramel.





On Instagram, Nauheed Cyrusi said, “I heard if you take vanilla ice cream and mix soy sauce in it, it tastes like caramel. I don't know why I do this to myself. Take a scoop of vanilla ice cream and mix well.”

Also Read: From Local Rajma To Saffron: Nauheed Cyrusi Shares Her Kashmir Food Haul





After trying a few spoons, she said, “You know what, it actually tastes damn cool. I don't understand how but it does taste like salted caramel.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Best combo. Next time try with aged soy.”





Another shared, “Looks like a prank, but I am sold with your expressions.”





“Sweet and salty for the win,” a comment read.





An individual stated, “Momo chutney and vanilla ice cream taste like butterscotch ice cream, trust me (eat some momo chutney wait for 2 sec eat vanilla ice cream).”





Another mentioned, “Fur babies magically appear when there's food around.”





One more jokingly added, “How can we report this crime?”





Also Read: Love Vanilla Ice Cream? Now Make It At Home In Under 15 Minutes





Many in the comments section connected Nauheed Cyrusi's unusual food experiment to Dante Russo and Vivian Lau from Ana Huang's novel King of Wrath. In the book, Dante has a strange habit of eating vanilla ice cream topped with soy sauce.





Vivian discovers him eating it. She then reveals her own unusual snack, which is Pringles and pickles dipped in chocolate pudding. The two decide to try each other's food choices, which brings them closer.