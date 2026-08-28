Nauheed Cyrusi may have returned from Kashmir, but her latest video shows that she has brought a little piece of the valley with her. Now that she's back home, Nauheed gave fans a look at the things she brought back from the beautiful valley. Her haul included locally made Rajma, kahwa and other food items. Throughout the video, she looked excited while showing each item and sharing details about what she had picked up.





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In her Instagram video, Nauheed Cyrusi showed everything she had brought back from the trip. Among the interesting items were blueberry plums and massive walnuts. Her shopping list also included Kashmiri Rajma, Kahwa and Mamra almonds, which she said were among the sweetest almonds she had tasted. She had also picked up plenty of saffron from the region.

During her trip to Kashmir, Nauheed Cyrusi got her first taste of the region's famous wazwan. In the video shared on Instagram a few days ago, the actress was seen washing her hands in a portable, hand-engraved copper basin set, traditionally known as tash-t-naer. Nauheed then explained the tradition behind the meal. “A wazwan is a multi-course ceremonial meal in Kashmiri cuisine. Jaha normally locals chaar ya paach ek ikatthe hoke ek bade thaal se khaate hai” (In this, locals gather in a group of four or five people and enjoy the food from a single thaal).





She added that the feast can feature up to 36 dishes and is largely mutton-based, though vegetarian options are available.





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Sharing her own plate, she said, “Toh jaha mera rajma, vaha uska mutton meatball, aur jaha meri nadru ki yakhni vahi Rustom ki mutton ki yakhni.” (So, where I have my rajma, he has his mutton meatball, and where I have my nadru ki yakhni, Rustom has his mutton yakhni). Click here to read the full story.





We simply love Nauheed Cyrusi's foodie shenanigans.